The Dallas Mavericks need to trust Jaden Hardy more, he’s proven that he can deliver in the big moments

Imagine the pressure of having to make the shots after one of Luka Dončić’s jaw dropping passes. Jaden Hardy was the receiver of Luka’s Assist of the Year last season, and if he had missed, there would have been no assist.

The last time the Mavs played at Indiana, Luka Doncic delivered the assist of the year to Jaden Hardy: pic.twitter.com/BknuoE0J7f — Mavs Film Room (@MavsFilmRoom) February 25, 2024

This season, Jaden Hardy has been a more and more consistent contributor on the Dallas Mavericks. If he is able to remain in the role he’s assigned, he is one of the better options at the backup two or three position, because he has shown that he can handle high-pressure catch-and-shoots.

Oh the pressure. Think about it. You have to be ready at all times to shoot the ball, because you play with a superstar who can pass to anyone on the court at all times. And when you receive it after a crazy pass, you know that you have to make it, otherwise you spoil the moment and the highlight. If that doesn’t make you tremble a little, you may not be human. But Hardy has proven that he is able to make these shots at a high level and not be afraid of the moment.

And the Mavericks need more players who are capable of that, but who also know their role. Players, who can receive a highlight-worthy pass from a superstar and keep his cool in order to make that shot on a consistent basis. Hardy has been doing that all season.

Like here, where Hardy makes his fifth three pointer of the night against the Jazz in January. Simple, efficient, easy points:

Hardy drills his 5th 3!!!! pic.twitter.com/AjPoKGYwmR — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) January 2, 2024

To an increasing extent, Hardy is able to understand his role and where his strengths are on this team, which is reflected on the stats sheet. In the last couple months - that is in 2024 - Hardy is scoring 46 percent from the floor and 41 from three. He averages 9 points and just 16 minutes, as Mavs announcer Mark Followill pointed out during the devastating loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.

In a game, where Tim Hardaway Jr. did not play his best offense and was somewhat of a liability on defense, there’s a case to be made for the Mavericks to give some of Hardaway’s minutes to Hardy. Opponents have been singling Hardaway out on defense recently, taking advantage of his poor performance on that end, especially on team defense and rotations. That should be reason enough to lower Hardaway’s minutes and give Hardy a bigger role, but when Hardaway at the same time is in a shooting slump and have a track record of bad decision-making down the stretch, the case for more Hardy minutes becomes even stronger.

When Jaden Hardy avoids iso-ing off the catch and instead focuses on his strengths of playing downhill and catch-and-shoots, he’s a very valuable player for the Mavericks, and also usually not a liability on defense. He’s at best an average defender, but he doesn’t stick out on team defense like Hardaway at the moment. He’s fast, brings energy and hustle, and the Assist of the Year-make proves that he doesn’t fold under pressure in these important catch-and-shoot moments. And that is valuable come the end of the season and postseason.

Here’s another example of him understanding his role, making a timely fourth quarter corner three in a tight game against the Wizards, showing that he can step up when the pressure is high:

Luka will always find the open man, but I love that PJ (who was having a rough shooting night) moved the ball to Hardy! pic.twitter.com/2zfoIOpSNm — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) February 13, 2024

On catch-and-shoot attempts this season, he’s actually among the best on the team, shooting catch-and-shoot threes at a 40 percent rate, only Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum and Josh Green are shooting at a higher percentage. This is notable, because it’s a shot the Mavericks so desperately needs players to take (and make) - especially corners threes - to make their offensive system work.

In some ways, Hardy is in the same position as Josh Green, who is also making a case for being trusted in high-pressure moments this season. As a current starter and good catch-and-shoot guy, he has also shown that he can finish what Luka gives him.

But how a player responds when the light gets bright is a bit of an unknown until they find themselves there. Young players often need time and experience to be comfortable in playoff environments. Like Josh Green, who has struggled during the postseason up until now, but who may actually be in a position to be a valuable contributor this year after a couple of years’ of experience and a lot of run on the Australian national team.

Nobody knows how they will handle this specific type of pressure if they haven’t been there before. The upside of having played in the best league in Europe (like Dante Exum and Luka Dončić) is that you have actually been in a similar situation. Most young, American players do not have that advantage and neither Green nor Hardy came into the league with very much experience.

It’s impossible to know who will fold when the lights get bright. But it is under pressure that you either step up and grow as a player, or show that you are not ready for the moment yet.

If Hardy gets the chance, it will be worth paying attention to, because he is the type of player and personality who may just thrive in the big moments. If that’s the case, we are in for a ride, because the Mavericks already have two of the best playoff performers of all time.

