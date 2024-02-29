NBA Power Rankings Watch: a healthy Mavericks team is a lot to handle

The Dallas Mavericks ended some short suffering in their win over the Toronto Raptors on the road last night, just 24 hours after an insane loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Being able to quickly wipe them from memory is a good sign for this Mavericks team, who continue a stretch of games against Eastern Conference opponents while they battle to get out of a play-in situation.

February was kind, with the Mavericks at one time being the hottest team in the league. That’s thanks to general roster health (something they haven’t had much of this season), the contributions of trade deadline additions, but also a big of helping of dynamic play from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The flashes shown right now could prove a scary combination for teams facing the Mavericks in the postseason. The next month-plus of play will be about that jockey for positioning, but also keeping this duo healthy for the playoff push.

Rank: 8 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 9

Did the draft serve them well? Dereck Lively II | 12th pick I’m glad the Mavericks got some interior depth with the Daniel Gafford trade, but it’s not because of a lack of ability or impact by Lively. He’s been way more than what is reasonable to expect for a rookie big man, essentially manning the middle by himself for most of the season. Now, the Mavs don’t have to worry too much about taxing him, and there’s less pressure on him to be perfect. His defensive instincts are impressive, and he’s been excellent stretching the floor vertically on pick-and-roll action. Key Stats Record - 33-24 Offensive Rating - 117.5 (9th tied) Defensive Rating - 116.4 (21st) Net Rating - 1.1

Rank: 7

Last week: 7

Rank: 10

Last week: 11

Rank: 10

Last week: 7