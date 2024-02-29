Scouting With the Mavs: Long Term Candidates From Ohio State and Michigan State

Several NBA teams attended a thrilling game in East Lansing, where Ohio State won their first game at Michigan State since 2012, ending in a similar buzzer-beater. This was Ohio State’s first true road win since New Years Day 2023.

While most players in this game are not on first round radars for 2024, some may rise into a future draft’s first round, or could be a second round/undrafted gem. Given the amount of sheer size in this game, the Mavericks should be among the teams interested in some of the players, ranging from guards to wings and big men. The Mavericks currently hold the last pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and their own pick in 2025, which makes this outlook a perfect dive in search of hidden gems.

Dallas has some connection to Michigan State, signing Marcus Bingham in 2022, and for a throwback: the Mavericks drafted Michigan State guard Mo Ager in 2006. However, no Ohio State alumni have played for the Mavs this century.

Starting with 2024 candidates, Michigan State’s Malik Hall, AJ Hoggard, and Jaden Akins are the most likely players to be part of the NBA Draft Combine week, whether it be an invite to the Combine itself or the G League Elite Camp.

Malik Hall is a 6’7” wing who has taken jumps in his game in his final two years of eligibility, particularly as a shooter and playmaker. With a tough defensive mentality to go along with that, teams will look at team context of how Hall was often the 3rd, 4th, or even 5th option of the offense at times as to why his scoring volume never popped in college. For a two-way contract gamble, Hall could be worth monitoring as a buy-low if he can prove his ability to efficiently adjust to the pace of the NBA. At the moment, Hall plays primarily as a power forward but will need to prove in the pre-draft process that he can showcase more wing skills, including consistent shooting, in his game on a day-to-day basis.

AJ Hoggard is climbing draft boards as well, recently appearing in the back end of ESPN’s top 100 players for the 2024 NBA Draft. A fourth-year player with one more year of eligibility, Hoggard will at least test the draft waters this year following an improved playmaking season by reducing his turnovers, thus overall improving his assist:turnover ratio. A key selling point in the improved playmaking is that, while the offense is generally still slow, he is doing most of his damage in transition as MSU attempts to play faster more often.

Additionally, after the game Coach Izzo praised Hoggard’s defense on Thornton, who went 4-13. Hoggard did a great job of holding Thornton in check, never letting him blow by or get past him on drives, which is Thornton’s goal on almost every possession.

Shooting efficiency is still a concern with Hoggard, as he has never shot better than 44% from the field, along with mixed shooting indicators: a career 29% three point shooter and 75% from the free throw line. This makes his shooting more theoretical than practical at the moment, which is a fatal flaw for a combo guard like Hoggard at 6’3”, lacking the size to truly make up for his lack of shooting.

Jaden Akins is the player with the best realistic upside among players who will test the waters for Michigan State this season, being a high-level shooter with an improved overall offense thanks to a major confidence boost. Akins had a poor performance and was called out by Tom Izzo for settling for shots as a veteran in a 1-9 shooting effort.

For a long-term perspective, this game was loaded with talent on each end:

Xavier Booker made his first start of his freshman season at center, and showed promising flashes. At 6’11”, Booker was a highly regarded freshman recruit, but hasn’t been able to crack the rotation. Him starting late in the season as Michigan State looks to climb towards the top of the conference speaks volumes to the confidence Tom Izzo has in his freshman center’s upside. Booker will need to get stronger and control the physicality battles more going forward, as guards can push him around.

Xavier Booker is getting his first start as a Spartan



Couple of things, some good and some bad



+ LOVE the confidence and no hesitation to shoot the open 3. Shot looked good in warmups



- He had Thornton switched onto him and let Bruce dictate the possession. No boxout either pic.twitter.com/hhdUstqenx — Rich (@MavsDraft) February 25, 2024

In the postgame press conference, Izzo talked about Booker’s inability/concerns to defend guys running off screens, which hints at needed perimeter defense improvement. However, Izzo also praised Booker, saying he would be “a superstar next year”, which could propel him into the 2025 first round if things go right.

Next, Devin Royal had the best game of his freshman season, recording 14 points on 6-8 shooting with two steals and two rebounds in just 18 minutes. Royal was a key part in swinging the momentum of the game, thanks to plays like the one below.

The big Devin Royal flash from yesterday: In 20 seconds he got 4 points and a steal. Made things happen and started the momentum turn in this game that ultimately led to the Ohio State upset



Devin is quick to capitalize on mistakes.



Long-term investment that is worth the wait https://t.co/2cHVkivD1P pic.twitter.com/W2hRldwzTL — Rich (@MavsDraft) February 26, 2024

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler noted how Royal’s aggression has continued to play a role in his growth throughout the season, and that this was the type of player he was in AAU and high school. As someone that watched Royal in EYBL, Royal’s scoring has been hidden more than it has struggled to translate up to college. While Royal is a long-term prospect, he has the archetype that every team with championship aspirations needs off the bench. Look for Royal to be a solid forward prospect in the coming years, and someone Dallas should have their eyes on.

Bruce Thornton had a decently productive game, producing 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists with three turnovers on 4-13 shooting. His efficiency woes, which have been a consistent issue for him as he has become a higher priority for defenses, are a concern for NBA teams. On top of the percentages declining, Thornton doesn’t explode hard, making it hard to separate in any direction from defenders. His playmaking feel also isn’t as sharp as it needs to be for someone his size, as he can panic against pressure too often.

Thornton had a hot start to the season, but as a smaller guard with poor efficiency, despite high shooting upside with a solid 84.6% from the free throw line, his margin for error is significantly less than the average 6’4”/6’5” guard. Thornton will have to become more of a playmaker to take a jump in draft stock, and likely test the waters this year while ultimately returning for another year at Ohio State. If the Mavs want to take a chance on a scoring guard in a future draft, Thornton could be a long-term play.

Lastly, Roddy Gayle played one of the most aggressive games of his season, even if the stats didn’t show it well: 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block, and three turnovers on 3/10 shooting, but 6/6 from the free throw line. One of the issues for Gayle this season has been aggression towards the rim and P&R play, but he thrived in both areas, despite just two assists in a game that was difficult to come by points.

While Gayle is often shy about drawing contact and meeting defenders in the air near the rim, in this game he drew several fouls on drives and post-ups and was confident with both hands near the rim. Additionally, while his 30% shooting is alarming, his impact elsewhere was clear: playing the passing lanes well which led to two steals, finishing strong defensive possessions (something Ohio State has struggled to do defensively this season), and making his teammates better by putting them in successful spots.

Gayle should test the draft waters, as he could easily earn an invite to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, which could lead to an NBA Draft Combine invite, he ultimately is best off building his stock over the summer by accepting as many invitations that come his way in terms of pre-draft camps, then returning as a top junior for the 2025 NBA Draft to capitalize on a strong summer in an ideal world. With Ohio State’s down season, worsening his shooting woes and turnover troubles, he is better off returning to school to improve his efficiency woes and iron out his decision-making to be more consistent. With a strong frame at a listed 6’4” and 205 pounds, Gayle has the potential to be a strong slasher, which he showed early in the game, but ultimately too often this season he has shied away from contact at the rim.

Why should the Mavs be interested in another guard, you ask? It’s a valid question, but the answer is pretty simple: upside. Kyrie Irving turns 32 in a matter of days, and if this is a 2025 Draft discussion, adding a guard with room to grow his game as a complete two-way combo guard that will be able to play both on and off-ball will be valuable during Luka Doncic’s peak.

Overall, this matchup has lots of future talent that could one day complement Luka Doncic across multiple positions, and could be a good opportunity to dip back into new relationships with different big-name programs that they have lacked in the past. Look for Xavier Booker, Roddy Gayle, Jaden Akins, Bruce Thornton, AJ Hoggard, Devin Royal, and Malik Hall to pop up in future Mavericks conversations in the war room on a future draft night.