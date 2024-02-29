A slim majority of Mavericks fans ‘expect’ Luka Doncic to win Most Valuable Player

Earlier this week, we had a poll of three questions to Dallas Mavericks fans about the season at hand. I chose to focus the polling wording on expectations. As we all know, expectation is the thief of joy, but looking for what fans are thinking and expecting is important as Mavs Moneyball covers the Dallas Mavericks.

The first question focused on where fans expected Luka Doncic to finish in this year’s MVP race.

A slight majority EXPECT Luka Doncic to win the Most Valuable Player award. I’m pretty fascinated to determine why. While we here at Mavs Moneyball know he’s among the best players in the NBA, the MVP is a narrative award as much as anything and voters may well hold last season’s tank job against Doncic, even though we know he fought the idea. He’s been on the outside of the conversation the entire year, so that most people EXPECT him to win it is just so very interesting to me. I certainly hope everyone is right, him winning MVP would be awesome.

The next question I asked had to do with the center rotation. It was straight forward: who do you want to start at center?

This was asked in light of new center Daniel Gafford exploding on to the scene with Derrick Lively II hurt. But a solid majority still prefer Lively to start. It’s great to have the option off the bench in Gafford though. The sickos who asked for Dwight Powell or Maxi Kleber to start, I have more questions. Firstly, why are you the way that you are?

The last question was centered around Tim Hardaway: Do you expect Tim Hardaway to work his way out of the rotation?

This is a dead split and I rather love it. Hardaway Jr. gets fans so, SO fired up. I think he’ll linger in the lineups for a while. His shooting is enticing even if his defensive play leaves so much to be desired. We’ll see what’s next!

Until next week!

