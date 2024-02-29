Mavericks vs. Celtics Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas takes on Boston

The Mavericks seem to have found their footing lately as they’ve gotten healthier and bolstered their roster with some solid deadline acquisitions. They’ve had a couple tough losses (gut-wrenching in the case of the Cavaliers), but also some solid wins over teams like the Suns and Thunder. Now they’ll get a true stress test against the championship favorites and winner’s of nine in a row, the Boston Celtics.

Things in the West aren’t getting any easier as the fifth through ninth seeds are separated by just 3 games. Beating the Celtics would almost certainly be their most impressive of the season, and keep Dallas in the thick of things as they try not only to make the postseason, but avoid the play in.

The prospect of a win got a little shakier Thursday afternoon as it was announced that Luka Doncic is dealing with a left ankle sprain that, along with his nose injury, has him listed as questionable on the injury report.

Prayers up

The Celtics last loss came at the hands of the Lakers. It was only Boston’s third loss at home this season (22-and-3 record at home), and it was a game that saw LA shoot 19-of-36 from three (52.8%) while Boston managed just 33.3% from three and 42.3% from the floor. That’s to say… Dallas needs a good shooting variance game – both in their favor and against the Celtics.

Boston has shot 38.2% from three on the season; good for fourth in the league. In losses, that number drops all the way to 31.4%. It’s the lowest shot percentage in losses of any team in the league, so when Boston’s shots aren’t falling, they’re really not falling.

It might seem like a copout to have “get a little lucky” as a main point in the game, but with how unlucky Dallas got in Cleveland, they’re owed a little something. Also, Boston is just really good.

Pull the thread

When looking for an area where Boston might have shown some weakness over the last 10 games, there’s not much to find. Boston outscored their opponents in points off turnovers, second-chance points, points in the paint, and fast break points. So, changing gears, how about playing into an area of strength for the Mavs?

In the last 10 games, Dallas is third in the league in fastbreak points with 17.6. Dallas recently held the number one team, Toronto, to 20 fastbreak points, which is nearly three points fewer than their current 10-game average.

With how fearsome Boston’s defense can be once it’s set, Dallas would do well to try and grab as many easy fastbreak points as they can. Holding Boston under their 14.5-point average would help as well. Dallas will need to find an area of the game they can win, and go to that well repeatedly.

Big Bench Battle

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Boston has the league’s best bench rating over the last 10 games. Dallas is no slouch with the depth, though, with a net rating good for fifth league-wide.

Dallas recently got even more oomph to their secondary lineups with the return of Dante Exum, who looked solid in his return against Toronto.

Before he went down with a knee injury, Exum was shooting an absurd 75% in the restricted area. Being able to soften up Boston’s defense at the rim (best in the league at opponents’ points in the paint) would keep Dallas’ offense from getting one-dimensional.

It’ll also be a huge test for Luka. His court vision is elite, but it’ll be a tall ask for him to generate good looks for his teammates – namely Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford – at the rim.

How to watch

You can broadcast or stream the game on ESPN at 6:30 CST.