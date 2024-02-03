Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Mavericks will be shorthanded again when they play the number two team in the east, the Milwaukee Bucks. Without Dereck Lively, the Bucks’ frontline of Giannis Anetetokounmpo and Brook Lopez is going to be difficult to deal with. On the other side, Luka Doncic has a great matchup with how much drop coverage Lopez plays and how poor of a defender Damian Lillard is. It is a good day for offense.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Saturday, February 3rd, 2024; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +4.5 (-105)

O/U 246

Mavs ML: +154

Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The last time Dallas had two days or more days of rest they came out flat against a Celtics team who had played the night before. That will not happen tonight and both teams are going to come out firing. Milwaukee is reeling from a loss to the Trailblazers and Dallas is searching for a way to get back on track. The defense will be minimal and shots will be falling with ease. Take the over on 246 points.

Player Props

Brook Lopez over 13.5 points (-115)

Luka Doncic over 3.5 threes made (-125)

Lopez has a great matchup with Dallas having no reinforcement inside. He is bigger than any big Dallas has active and can stretch them farther out than they like to play. Lopez should be in the 18-20 point range.

Doncic has a supreme matchup against the Bucks. The numbers don’t look great in Doncic’s favor, as Milwaukee has been top-10 all year in opponent three-pointers allowed. However, the personnel they have cannot keep up with a solo Doncic show. In his last ten games without Kyrie Irving, he has attempted at least eight threes in each game and made at least four in six of them. With fresh legs, he should be letting them fly.

Play of the Day

Mavericks money line (+154)

Dallas is going to win tonight. The Bucks have not found their rhythm with Doc Rivers yet and they won’t get his first win tonight. He has a history of not playing up to the occasion and this is a big game for that team. Luka Doncic will lead Dallas and the Mavericks are going to win in a high-scoring affair.