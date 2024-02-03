Mavericks vs Bucks Preview: Milwaukee comes to Dallas on Saturday night

The Dallas Mavericks (26-22) play host to the Milwaukee Bucks (32-16) on Saturday night in what will be their second and final matchup of the NBA regular season. The game starts at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast will be on Bally Sports Southwest. As the Mavericks try to get healthy and hopefully head into the All Star break with a winning record, this game is a key bellwether for the team despite their problems. The Bucks, meanwhile, are still looking for an official win with new head coach Doc Rivers. Let’s get to the important stuff:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks WHAT : Dallas faces one of the league’s best teams, again

: Dallas faces one of the league’s best teams, again WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is once again garbage for the Dallas Mavericks, but at least it’s of the less stinky variety. Kyrie Irving is out still, as is Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II. Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber are playing though, so that’s something! For the Bucks, Brook Lopez is missing the game due to personal reasons and he’s really important to their defense. Andre Jackson Jr. is also missing the game with a wrist injury; I bring up the rookie because he played a surprising part in the last Bucks win over the Mavericks.

I’ll be short with everyone: I don’t expect Dallas to win this game. Giannis is playing MVP level basketball and I expect him to overtake that narrative at some point soon. Dallas doesn’t have much in the way of big bodies who can stop him, though Grant Williams and Maxi will certainly try.

The flipside is Luka Doncic is huge and the Bucks best options at defending him are Giannis and Khris Middleton. Expect Luka and Dallas to try to target Dame Lilliard on defense as well. Thanks so much for hanging out. See everyone after the game! Go Mavs!