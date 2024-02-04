Podcast: Dallas Mavericks lose to Milwaukee Bucks, 129-117

The Dallas Mavericks managed to build a 25 point lead against the Milwaukee Bucks and still lost, eventually falling 129-117. It was an ugly, annoying game to lose and Josh Bowe and I found nearly 45 minutes to talk about it, despite how not fun of a game it was.

We start off recapping the first half, which started well, then turned to hell with the final 120 seconds resulting in a 15-0 run that turned the tide and the mood of the game. Then we talk about the second half briefly before explaining how the Bucks held Dallas off long enough to eventually drop a hammer on them.

After the break, we worked through role players who didn’t do well enough in this game, leading with Grant Williams and Jaden Hardy. But we did enjoy the fun games Maxi Kleber and Josh Green had, which helped an awful lot to keep the game close every time the Bucks threatened to run away with it.

The last portion of the podcast delves into the ranting area more and more. Josh and I each take some turns talking about the various aspects of this game and how Dallas is operating lately which drives us crazy. This was a cathartic podcast. Thanks so much for giving it a listen.

