How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks (26-23, 12-10 away) venture to the East Coast for a date with the Philadelphia 76ers (30-18, 17-7 home) later tonight. After so many teams have faced the Mavs with a health advantage, that may tilt in the Dallas direction. Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers pending his recovery from a severe knee injury while Kyrie Irving is expected to return to the lineup for Dallas. While Irving is listed as a game-time decision, his player props on the board so we can reasonably anticipate his return. Let’s scan the lines and props for value.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, February 5th, 2023; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadephia, PA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

O/U 243

Mavs ML: -120

Odds up to date as of 5:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Tyrese Maxey over 29.5 points (-145)

Kyrie Irving over 2.5 3pt (-140)

With Embiid out, the newly minted All-Star Tyrese Maxey gets the lion’s share of the offensive usage for Philly. Expect the 2020 draftee to hoist it early and often on his way to over 30 points in this contest.

This just feels right. First game back, wide smile, fresh legs. A younger star might have rust coming back from injury but an ultra-talented vet is just happy to be back on the floor and will want to launch a barrage on the Sixers. Take the over 2.5 3s made.

Play of the Day

Dallas Mavericks ML -120

Just when you were ready to give up on the season, they reel you back in with a fist-pump-inducing win. How many times has that sort of win come along at various points this season to make us see all the things we love about this team? After the calamity of the last couple of weeks, Hyde may once again give away to Jekyll. Take the Mavs to rally for a feel-good win on the money line.