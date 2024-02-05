Mavericks vs 76ers Preview: Dallas hits the road for an early game in Philly

The Dallas Mavericks (26-23) are on the East coast for a short road trip and Monday night they play the Philadelphia 76ers (30-18). The game starts early at 6:00 pm and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. This is a match up of two teams that could really use a win. The Mavericks haven’t won a game without a 40 point scorer in a long time. The Sixers are reeling after MVP big man Joel Embiid hurt his knee. Let’s get right to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

The injury report has a sign of life, with Kyrie Irving playing for the first time since spraining his thumb against the Lakers. Luka Doncic is also listed as available; there were concerns about his ankle after a sprain against the Bucks. Dereck Lively is out as he’s getting facial surgery following his broken nose. Dante Exum is still out with knee bursitis

The Sixers are in a rough place too. Joel Embiid is out as previously mentioned. There are also a number of other key Sixers out, including Nicholas Batum, Robert Covington, and De’Anthony Melton. Tobias Harris is listed as questionable as of this writing.

Between the two teams, Dallas has fewer problems. Let’s hope Kyrie Irving comes out fresh and sharp, as they need his play to take some of the offensive burden from Luka Doncic. Expect Dallas to have a hard time with Paul Reed with only Maxi Kleber and other smaller bigs guard the talented big man.

Thanks for hanging out at Mavs Moneyball. We appreciate everyone for hanging out, see yall after the game!