Podcast: Dallas Mavericks defeat Philadelphia 76ers, 118-102

The Dallas Mavericks went on the road on Monday night to kick off a multi-game road trip. Their first game was against the Philadelphia 76ers, who they defeated sounded 118-102. After the game, Josh Bowe and I recorded a podcast on the game and a little bit of stuff on the NBA Trade season.

The Mavericks didn’t have a great start, so we focused early on the rust Dallas played with. But it became clearer as the game wore along that the Sixers simply shot well in the first quarter and Dallas had enough juice to push past them if they could string together some offense. Josh Green played a key role in keeping Dallas in it.

We record a postgame show every Dallas game Live on YouTube! Click and Subscribe!

We follow up the first half talk with discussion about how Dallas closed out the game along with some analysis of Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Maxi Kleber, and the other strong contributors.

We end the first part of the show with some trade talk, both Josh and I’s least favorite thing about the NBA this time of year. I inform Josh my trade reservations are less about any one player being a non-starter and more my concerns about what it would mean if Dallas traded away their 2027 first-round pick.

I tack on to this show a short Mavs Party! episode, with one guest and I chopping it up about a number of Dallas related things.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.