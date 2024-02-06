How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at the Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks (27-23, 13-10 away) face the Brooklyn Nets (20-29, 12-14 home) on the second night of a back-to-back and look to pick up another win. Fresh off a win over the Sixers, the Mavericks will once again be without Derrick Lively. Dante Exum is listed as a game-time decision. Let’s scan the lines and props for betting value.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 6th, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-108)

O/U 235

Mavs ML: -142

Odds up to date as of 6:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Josh Green over 17.5 PRA (points/rebounds/assists) (-120)

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 3pt Made (-166)

Green has beaten this number in 5 of the last 6 games. Could he vanish on us? While possible, I find it unlikely. His surge of solid play is a factor of Exum being out, possibly a desire to make an impression before the deadline - and simply the pendulum swinging toward the potential we have seen flashes off for the last two years. Take Green over 17.5 PRA.

The sheer volume of attempts we are likely to see from Bridges makes this a soft line even at -166. Look for double-digit attempts on the way to crushing this number. Take Bridges over 2.5 3pt Made.

Play of the Day

Kyrie Irving over 35.5 PRA -110

Set aside the efficient stat line Irving posted in the win over the Sixers, this return to Brooklyn beckons a play. The time spent with the Nets was largely tumultuous. Now that he has found a happy home in Dallas it is reasonable to postulate Irving will muster a sparkling performance against his former team. Look for the legs to be surprisingly fresh given the recent return from injury and the importance of this game in the standings for the Mavericks.