Mavericks vs Nets Preview: Dallas at Brooklyn on TNT

The Dallas Mavericks (27-23) stay on the road and play the Brooklyn Nets (20-29) on Tuesday night on TNT. The Mavericks are playing on the back end of a back-to-back, having defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The Nets are also on the tail end of a back-to-back, after they fell to the Golden State Warriors Monday. With the trade deadline looming, both teams are likely just trying to get out of this one healthy. Dallas is still in the playoffs hunt, but Brooklyn is on the outside looking in out East. Here’s the important stuff:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets WHAT : The Mavericks look for two wins in a row for the first time in a while

: The Mavericks look for two wins in a row for the first time in a while WHERE: Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn, New York WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: TNT

Now, for the injury points. Kyrie Irving is probable as of the 3:30 CST injury report, same with Maxi Kleber. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable with a nasal contusion but I’d be shocked if he misses this game. Dante Exum and Derrick Lively are still out with their respective issues.

The Nets are missing a number of guys. Dorian Finney-Smith is out with an ankle issue but speculation is rampant about his inclusion in various potential trades. Cam Johnson is also out with some abductor tightness. They also have a few other end-of-bench guys missing time as well.

This would be a nice win to pad the win column for the Mavericks. After some disappointing losses in January, building up towards something before the trade deadline would be ideal.

