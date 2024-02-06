Podcast: Dallas defeats Brooklyn, 119-102

The Dallas Mavericks won their second straight game on Tuesday, defeating the Brooklyn Nets on the road and on the second night of a back-to-back, 119-102. But if you’re here, you probably already knew that and came to hear Josh Bowe and myself talk shop about the game. Which we do in the video below and in the podcast embedded and linked in the bottom.

The recap of this game came and went quickly. Dallas overpowered the Nets and despite a few lapses defensively ad mentally, the Mavericks took care of business in an impressive way. Luka Doncic played too many minutes, but Kyrie Irving looked like a man on a mission. We had a great time talking about this game before once again pivoting to trade talk.

The was a fun show because winning makes everything else easier to process. There’s still a lot of work to be done, of course, and perhaps the trade deadline will make that work easier for Dallas in the games and weeks again. That means actually making a trade though and at the moment it’s hard to say how likely that is. Dallas doesn’t have many assets, and it’s hard to see them moving someone like Josh Green for any amount of money.

