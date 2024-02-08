How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at the New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks (28-23, 14-10 away) travel to Gotham City to play the New York Knicks (33-18, 19-6 home). This game marks the end of a three-game road trip and precedes a four-game home stand. Can the Mavericks finish off a perfect 3-0 road trip against one of the top teams in the East? Let’s scan the lines and find some betting angles.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Thursday, February 8th, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -4.5 (-112)

O/U 230.5

Mavs ML: -198

Odds up to date as of 4:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Josh Green over 16.5 PRA (points/rebounds/assists) (-125)

Maxi Kleber over 6.5 points (-105)

We suggested Green’s PRA in the Nets game and came up a notch short of hitting the 17.5 line. It is hard not to like this surge of relevance and steady production from the Aussie and 16.5 while Exum remains sidelined still represents some value.

Maxi Kleber has started looking like the player we remember from before last season’s devastating hamstring injury. With Lively still out, there is simply too much value here to pass up. 7 points can happen quickly - a made three, a rolling lob, a pair of free throws.

Play of the Day

Kyrie Irving over 37.5 RA (points + rebounds + assists)

No Mitchell Robinson, No OG Anunoby...and most likely no Jalen Brunson for New York due to an ankle injury. This explains the line movement sharply in the Mavericks' direction. We backed Irving in his return game versus the Nets and here we do it again expecting a continuation of a sparkling road trip. Go Mavs.