Dallas Mavericks Trade Deadline Hangout

The NBA trade deadline is happening a little later this afternoon. All deals must be reported to the league front office by 3:00 pm EST (so 2:00 pm local). Even though there’s been some movement, finally, it seems like it is going to be a quiet day. That’s largely why I haven’t done our traditional rumors round-up post, because in my read of the market, everything is smoke and mirrors with a lot more smoke than normal.

There will be trades, of course, we’ve already seen a number. But nothing Earth-shattering I do not think. I also think Dallas won’t be able to make a trade they’re satisfied with, so we’ll see if I’m right or wrong. If I’m right, we won’t have much else to post today. If I’m wrong, then we’ll get news and analysis up as fast as we can. (Editors note, as I pressed publish, the Daniel Gafford news broke, you’re welcome)

