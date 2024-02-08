What to expect from Daniel Gafford in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Daniel Gafford in a trade that will send Richaun Holmes and draft compensation to the Washington Wizards. The current details of the draft picks are unknown. According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks are trying to acquire the draft compensation to send to Washington to complete the deal. The Mavericks have been reported to show interest in Washington’s Gafford, and now they have acquired another big man that will fit perfectly in Dallas.

Dubbed “the Landlord,” Gafford is known as a top rim-protector and rebounder in the league. The Mavericks struggle with both and Gafford will help solve those problems. He is averaging eight rebounds and two blocks per game in 45 games as a starter for the Wizards. The Mavericks are one of the worst rim-protection teams in the league, and the addition of Gafford will hopefully help alleviate some of those issues. (Rome wasn’t built in a night!) He has also shown to be durable and available, which is something the Mavericks desperately need as they continue to deal with the injury bug. Dallas desperately needed size down-low to back up Dereck Lively and now can stay afloat when the rookie is on the bench.

Gafford will quickly build chemistry on offense with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He is uber-efficient at the rim , shooting 75% at the rim per Cleaning the Glass. He’s a lob-threat, so expect many pick-and-rolls with Gafford exploding to the rim. He’s currently scoring 1.43 points per possession as the roll-man in Washington. The Wizards play at a fast pace, so I expect Gafford to excel in bench lineups with Irving pushing the pace up and down the floor.

He is on a super team-friendly deal, giving Mavs fans another reason to love this deal. This season began a 3 yr/$40 mil deal, with an average salary of 13 mil. With the impending salary increases league-wide, two years remaining on this contract will be very favorable for Dallas as time progresses.

It’s no secret that the Mavericks have been doing their due-diligence to upgrade this roster. With the lineup inconsistencies and defensive inefficiencies the Mavericks have faced this season, Gafford gives some relief towards those issues. The Landlord will quickly become a fan-favorite here in Dallas. His explosiveness and defensive prowess are extremely valuable for a team that has struggled to find a solution to their issues behind their rookie center. There are a few hours left until that 2 PM CST Trade Deadline, so it will be fun to see if the Mavericks can make any more improvements to the roster.