Mavericks trading for Charlotte Hornets PJ Washington

The Dallas Mavericks are trading for Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, in a deal that reportedly sends Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first round pick in return. First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, a oft-rumored deal is finally in the works. The Mavericks have been in desperate search to bolster the front court, and have been linked to interest in Washington for some time.

The 25-year old Washington was a restricted free agent last summer, who did not have much of a market because of that restriction, and thus signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Hornets where he has spent his whole career. The Mavericks are sending Williams to Charlotte, the player they just acquired in the offseason. There were plenty of hopes, some perhaps unrealistic, of the forward’s move to the Mavericks. But recently Williams has found himself outside the rotation. Curry was also added in the offseason, but never regained a consistent role off the bench in his return to Dallas.

Hanging above all this is the first round pick, which as of now is the only first rounder the front office had at their disposal to use in a deal. Whether that hamstrings them in other possible moves remains to be seen. But with the reported addition of Washington and center Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks have done work to provide needed support to the front court. We will continue to update as deals are finalized.