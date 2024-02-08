Mavericks vs New York Preview: Dallas at New York on TNT

The Dallas Mavericks (28-23) stay on the road against the New York Knicks (33-18) Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on TNT and starts at 6:30 PM. It’s a post trade deadline game with both teams having made trades and facing injuries on both sides, it might be a weird watch. Let’s get to the important stuff:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks WHAT : The Mavericks look for three wins in a row for the first time in a while

: The Mavericks look for three wins in a row for the first time in a while WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: TNT

The injury report looks weird. Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes are all missing the game because there is a trade pending. The players who are actually missing for the Dallas Mavericks who are still on the team are Derrick Lively and Dante Exum. The Knicks are in a similar position; they’re missing Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and a number of other guys.

This would be another good win for the Mavericks, if they can close out the Knicks. Luka and Kyrie should be enough to win this game.

