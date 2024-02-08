Stats Rundown: Three stats to know as the Mavericks beat the Knicks 122-108

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a win on the road after defeating the New York Knicks 122-108 Thursday night in New York. Tonight's game marked the third win in a row for Dallas, who had been struggling in the win column as of late due to injuries. Both teams were missing several players tonight between injuries and having an active Trade Deadline today. The Mavericks walked away with PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 39 points and 11 rebounds. For New York Donte DiVincenzo stepped up with 36 points.

The Mavericks were missing Lively and Exum due to injury along with Gafford and Washington because they haven’t joined the team yet. The Knicks were missing eight guys between injuries and trades. Here are some more stats to note from tonight’s win.

3: The Mavericks current win streak

Dallas took care of business tonight in what felt like a scheduled win due to the holes in the Knicks lineup. The Mavericks have struggled to gain momentum in 2024 and can now add three more wins to their column after beating the 76ers, Nets, and Knicks. It’s hard to take too much stock in these games because all three teams are dealing with lineup inconsistencies, but wins matter in the long run and the Mavericks need every win they can get to make the playoffs. Hopefully, this gives them motivation as they progress towards the All-Star break and continue to get their guys back.

4: Maxi Kleber’s blocks

Maxi Kleber’s defense has been really surprising to see after returning from a dislocated toe that had kept him out for a significant amount of time. He has played with energy on the defensive end that the Mavericks haven’t seen from him in a couple of seasons. I’m intrigued to see how he will look next to Dereck Lively or Gafford when they are available. On the offensive end, he needs to continue to work on his confidence.

After having a 21 and 14-point game this week, he had only two points tonight and was too hesitant with the ball. Maxi has made me a believer again, and it’s been really fun to see him have a little resurgence over this stretch of games.

4, again: Non-Luka Mavericks in double-figures

It was a team effort for Dallas tonight amidst injuries and trades. The role players stepped up for the team tonight, with four non-Luka Mavericks scoring in double-figures. Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., and Kyrie Irving all put up 15+ points for the short-handed Mavericks. I enjoyed watching Derrick Jones’ 18 points, as he’s had a tough stretch of games in 2024 and had recently missed several games due to a wrist sprain. Josh Green has continued to play well on both ends of the floor for the Mavericks and has a case for remaining in the starting lineup when the Mavericks get their guys back. He put up 15 points and 6 rebounds and threw down an emphatic dunk in the first quarter of this game that was spectacular. I’m interested to see where he will lie in the lineup when this team gets healthy.

The Mavericks are back in action Saturday as they return home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. CST.

