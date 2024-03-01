This version of the Mavericks is Jason Kidd’s biggest opportunity

The Dallas Mavericks have played their best basketball of the season over the last several weeks. They ripped through a streak of wins that included an emphatic victory over the Phoenix Suns in their return from the All-star break, before stumbling through the beginnings of their Eastern Conference road trip. Against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, and even in their dramatic loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers the night before, the potential of the Mavericks is clear. It’s also why it’s Jason Kidd’s biggest opportunity. But it wasn’t so long ago that was the case.

The deepest dregs of any NBA season, December and January, became the winter of the Mavericks’ discontent. After collecting four straight wins early in December the Mavericks fell off, winning just 11 of their next 26 games before February’s streak. It wasn’t just poor play — the Mavericks were ravaged by injury to key players, both in support and stars. Their most used lineup prior to the trade deadline, a group that hadn’t even logged 100 minutes together, didn’t come close to the minutes logged by most playoff caliber teams. And the next most used lineup has played just 63 minutes together. That lack of continuity adds up, and it did here.

But there were gaps in the roster, and thanks to a few shrewd moves at the deadline by Nico Harrison, and the returned health to most of the rotation, the Mavericks look entirely different. Adding PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford means the team can play bigger, longer, and more athletic in the front court. The team is also playing faster: from October to January the Mavericks, who greatly improved their pace of play from last season already, were 10th in the league at 100.7 possessions per 48 minutes. In February that bumped up to 102.5 possessions, good for 8th in the league during that time. And while the defense can remain suspect often, it has improved over the last four weeks — a Defensive-rating of 111.3 (9th in the league).

The potential is there. With the return of Dante Exum from injury on Wednesday night, Jason Kidd can play two-deep at every position. He has the flexibility to mix and match bench weapons that can skew more offensive or defensive heavy. And while the rookie Derrick Lively II continues to prove he is the foundational big man, the Mavericks now have Gafford to provide spot starting support — or to turn to Maxi Kleber at center in small ball situations.

They may not to be a full blown contender yet, but they are talented enough to be an annoying threat to most teams in a seven game series. That alone is a considerable jump from their play during the winter. Had that version of the Mavericks stuck around, had Harrison not made the moves he did at the deadline, less opportunity and quite frankly less pressure would be on Jason Kidd to produce. It would be easy to point at the health of the roster and the inadequacy of several key rotation spots. Those spots have been filled, however, and this team is playing in a way it hasn’t for some time. Health will likely be a key deciding factor for however long this season lasts, and the Western Conference is stacked with talented teams. But the tools are there for Kidd to prove any doubters wrong, and to seize the opportunity to lead this team to another deep playoff run.