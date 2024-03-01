Mavs Odds: How to bet Mavs vs Celtics

The Boston Celtics (46-12, 27-3 home) host the Dallas Mavericks (34-25, 16-12 away) on Friday evening. This game is not short of star-crossed storylines. The Mavs run into a familiar face having a great season in Kristaps Porzingis while the Boston faithful are sure to welcome Kyrie Irving back to TD Garden as only they can. The Mavs dropped the first meeting in Dallas and evening up the season series will be no small task. Boston has only lost on their home court three times but if there is one player who could engineer the fourth it is the brand new quarter-century man himself, Luka Doncic. Let’s scan the betting lines and props for value in search of a slip worth playing.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: 6:30 PM, March 1, 2024, 6:30 PM CST

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, MA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celtics -10 (-105)

O/U 237

Mavs ML: +340

Odds up to date as of 2:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-135)

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 3PM (-190)

Luka Doncic is in a passing savant moment. Since returning from the All-Star break, Doncic has dished 47 assists in 4 games including 30 in the last 2 contests. While the Celtics boast a staunch defense, they will not be able to keep #77 for hitting 9 dimes in this one.

How do you deal with the Dallas duo of Lively and Gafford? Use the quintessential stretch center to create havoc. Expect Porzingis to leverage the long ball.

Play of the Day

Over 237 points

These two teams combined for 229 in Dallas on January 22nd. The Mavericks are a healthier and more talented iteration nearly six weeks later. Dallas fires up the second most long-range attempts in the league and is sitting 10th in overall pace. Boston is an offensive machine even the improved Mavs may not be able to slow down. There are 9 more points to be had between both teams this time around. Take the Over 237.

Extra Salty Sprinkle

Mavs Moneyline +340

Throwing a small wager on the Mavs Moneyline at +340 would make a close fourth quarter even more exciting. Dallas has it in their gas tank to give Boston a good scare and who knows - they may just pull this one off. Sprinkle a little salt on the Mavs Moneyline. Why? Well, because this happened two years ago.