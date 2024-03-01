NBA Standings Watch: How the Mavericks can move up this week

After a key win against the Toronto Raptors that put an end to the team’s two-game skid, the Mavericks now find themselves alone in 7th. They are a half-game behind the Pelicans for 6th and a half-game ahead of the Kings, who find themselves in 8th. With every game of the utmost importance, let’s take a look at what lies ahead for the Mavericks.

First up, a team many feel is the best in the league, the Boston Celtics. They’ll follow that up with home games against the 76ers and Indiana Pacers. The Mavericks should be heavy favorites against the Sixers, but Rick Carlisle and his Indiana Pacers made easy work of the Mavericks and ended their 7 game win streak. Both teams also face the New Orleans Pelicans in the coming days and will have an impact on how the Western Standings shake out.

Upcoming Games

5th Seed Phoenix Suns:

• Houston Rockets

• OKC Thunder

• at Denver Nuggets

6th Seed New Orleans Pelicans:

• Indiana Pacers

• at Toronto Raptors

• at Philadelphia 76ers

7th Seed Dallas Mavericks

• at Boston Celtics

• Philadelphia 76ers

• Indiana Pacers

8th Seed Sacramento Kings

• at Minnesota Timberwolves

• Chicago Bulls

• At Los Angeles Lakers

The Suns are in for a WEEK. Of course, so are the Mavericks and Pelicans.