Mavericks vs Celtics Preview: The Road Trip continues as Dallas visits Boston

The Dallas Mavericks (34-25) play the Boston Celtics (46-12) on the road Friday night. The game starts at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN nationally but WFAA locally. The Mavericks got a needed win against the Raptors on Wednesday and their reward is the NBA’s best record in Boston, a team that’s lost just three games at home and have an average point differential of 10.5 points every game. They’re really good. Let’s get to the key points:

As of the mid-afternoon injury report, the only real concern for the Dallas Mavericks is Luka Doncic. He’s listed as questionable with an ankle sprain and a broken nose, but those things don’t seem to be new injuries. I expect him to play in a nationally televised game against the NBA’s best. The only players on the Boston injury report don’t get regular playing time anyway.

There’s no other way around this game: it’s a measuring stick for where these Mavericks are. Assuming Luka plays, the team is wholly healthy, or as healthy as they can be at this point in the year. The Celtics are also fully ready to play. This SHOULD be a good game, maybe even a great one, but Boston has been mowing teams down. Beating them in their own house will be as difficult as anything they’ve done this season.

