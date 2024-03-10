Slacking Off Episode 6: Righting the ship with alacrity

The afternoon following the Dallas Mavericks defeat of the Miami Heat feels like the right time for Episode 6 of Slacking Off — our intermittent and casual series of conversations between myself, David Trink, and one other staffer here at MavsMoneyBall. This time we welcome Gracie Villiard to chat about the state of the roller coaster season following a win amid tumult.

Brent: I’d like to start by taking your respective pulses. We have just barreled through an All-Star break, a seven-game win streak that saw the Mavs chattered about as contenders, and a bleak stretch where Max Strus and Rick Carlisle decided to make things worse they than already were. What is your feeling on the Mavs right now?

Gracie: I have had a love/hate relationship with the Mavs since returning from the All-Star Break. Losing 5 of 8 was a hard watch. Last night’s game against Miami was a refreshing and much-needed win.

David: I feel nothing until Jason Kidd is fired. The Mavericks' success this season outside of making the playoffs is largely unimportant, so the big thing is making moves that help the future. The biggest thing they can do to help that cause is fire their coach.

Brent: Before I pivot to Kidd, and trust me I will - let’s talk about what we saw last night. Some changes to the starting lineup. Gafford and Jones in, Lively and Green out. More minutes for Exum. Did you see solutions are on the roster or a one-game mirage based on Miami’s main big man not being a threat to stretch the floor?

David: The solutions definitely reside in the roster. I think AJ Lawson could honestly play over Green. Dallas needs to make sure they have 3 good defenders on the floor with Luka and Kyrie at all times, which I think is doable.

Gracie: I think it was a much-needed change. I very much so prefer the defense DJJ provides as opposed to Green. Green’s screen navigation on defense is enough to drive one insane. He also has been very passive recently on the offense. I really liked that move, especially after Derrick Jones is coming off a recent hot game off the bench where he made like four or five threes. I prefer to see Lively start, especially after his performance on the defensive side, guarding Bam.

Brent: There is no question the Mavs are better suited to handle size this season but how concerned are you with their ability to deal with stretch fives after what Myles Turner and KP recently exposed?

Gracie: Well, I’m slightly concerned that they used a first-round pick on a big that can’t deal with stretch bigs. It was frustrating to see Myles Turner cook the Mavericks in the exact same way just one week later.

David: Eh, I’m not that concerned. Lively can move, I think it’s about teaching him where to be. Plus there are not many good stretch fives in the West.

Brent: Agreed, Gracie, it would be nice to see the third-quarter adjustment of PJW on Turner at the start of the game instead of after being roasted again. Preemptive versus reactionary game management, right?

Gracie: Oh there are so many coaching decisions or lack thereof that we can pinpoint their struggles in the past eight games.

David: Kidd seems to be stubborn and flexible at the wrong times.

Brent: Well, let’s talk about the coaching staff more broadly. Why is this team so often seemingly unready to play when the stakes are so high for their season?

Gracie: It seems like they are comfortable with being in this position, at least this season. They are probably comfortable with any position they find themselves in for the postseason because it is an improvement from last year. I think they have a perspective of “as long as we get into the playoffs, we can compete with anyone.” While that may be true with the 1-2 punch of Luka and Kyrie, it would be nice to see them play to their fullest potential that we all know they can reach. I think they need a new “general” to lead the charge.

Brent: Kidd seemed to excel interacting with Giannis, LeBron, and Anthony Davis. From all accounts, Doncic and Irving like him as the coach. Is the larger question that his stature as a Hall of Fame player and desire to be a head coach combined with his ability to get along with star players lead to a scenario where his ability to run a team from the big chair is given far more slack than if he was a no-name assistant hired off another staff and evaluated more starkly?

Gracie: I think that is probably the case. It also helps when you were a part of bringing the city its first championship. I think he is well-liked by the players too, which is never a bad thing. On the other hand, I also do not like the coaching philosophy of letting your players figure it out on their own.

Brent: Well, Gracie that is part of the dysmorphia that his days as a player have on how we think about him as a coach.

Thought experiment: Imagine his name was Bob Smith - a noname from a small college that worked his way onto an NBA staff 15 years later, and the Mavs hired him and everything else was the same... the schemes and player interaction...the weird quotes after games... How much time would imaginary Bob Smith have as the coach based on a WCF run in his first year? Is our hypothetical coach Smith getting a fourth in this thought experiment (assuming a play-in or first-round flame-out) and will Kidd in reality if that is what happens?

Gracie: No, “Coach Smith” most certainly would not get another opportunity. I think the name is what kept him around (Kidd, not the hypothetical Bob Smith) to this point. Even the hiring.

David: His reputation definitely contributes. I’m not sure how long Bob Smith coaches for. I’m not sure how long Kidd will coach for. We also don’t see what goes on behind closed doors so maybe the team is backing him more than we know. There are so many factors that go into being a good coach, so basing a decision off of just public interaction could be misleading. However, from what Kidd has displayed publicly, in my opinion, he and Bob Smith should not get fourth years.

Brent: Well, David, you obviously want to place Kidd on a proverbial trebuchet and launch him over the moat - so what brings you to that place? Were you there before the rough patch the Mavs have or are still going through (TBD).

David: Yeah I was there before, I think every rough patch just confirms my thoughts. It mostly has to do with his lack of passion or accountability.

Gracie: They lose games the same way and then he goes to the media post-game and gives the same excuses, like clockwork.

Brent: Does that mean you agree with my take that he is more of a basketball consultant than a coach in the fire with the fans and the team - at least outwardly? Just an odd, aloof figure in Mavs coaching history.

David: Yeah I agree.

Brent: I refuse to actively root against the Mavericks hoping that a bad outcome will lead to a coaching change. I want another fun playoff run even if it means a fourth Kidd year - but that does not feel like the most likely outcome given how unserious the play has been amid all this talent. This is a better roster than two years ago.

Fun surprise. Through the first five episodes, I have asked all the questions. I’d like to see if each of you will throw a topic out. Gracie, you wanna go first?

Gracie: Yes, what do you all see as the solution for managing the Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting slump? Additionally, where do you both wish to see Exum fall in the rotation for the Mavs?

David: Tim has to be limited to 5-minute stretches depending on if he’s hitting. He can’t go more than that right now. As for Exum, I need him with Luka, Kyrie, PJ, and Lively in big stretches.

Gracie: It is imperative Exum is part of the closing lineup.

Brent: Hardaway thrives when the team needs him. Starting in place of Luka? Bam, 35 points. Full roster healthy? Clank, 1-7 from the field. Those are not exact game results but the feeling I have about THJ these days. He needs to be needed and when he is playing a much smaller role, when his shot selection is under greater scrutiny because there are other options he seems to tighten up. So, David is right, the hook has to come quicker but I wonder if we have seen the last heater from Tim in Dallas. Another could come at any time and I hope it does, I like Tim as a player and a personality...but it has been rough lately and Kidd has been slow to respond to that reality.

David: To be fair to Kidd, he doesn’t let volatility affect him. However, sometimes in basketball you have to ride the hot hand or, in this case, bench the cold one.

Brent: As for Exum, he is quintessential connective tissue and that is high praise. The team desperately needs him for many reasons but here is my read on the most important. After Luka or Kyrie gain an edge and create a scrambling defense or a true 4-3, the Mavs have someone in Exum who can deliver high-level decision-making from that place of advantage. Those moments are fleeting and they often spell the reasons for a win or loss. That’s why he is back in the closing lineup in my opinion. David, what’s on your mind?

David: I’d like to get y’all’s thoughts on Lively’s playing time recently. Do you think it’s fair? Or would you like to see him play 25-30 minutes a night?

Brent: I think that comes down to two questions - how well does Gafford match up to the team the Mavs are up against and how well is Kleber playing? When Gafford was acquired all the talk was “48 minutes of rim-rolling bigs” but we have and will continue to see Maxi 5-out lineups for better or for worse. And while his decreased minutes have not been about foul trouble for the most part he does have greater situational license to be aggressive defensively when a lighter minute total.

Gracie: I think he has made rookie mistakes but I think it’s important to still give him the minutes to figure it out and work through it. Kidd has a short leash for rookies, hence OMax being sent to the phantom zone. The team overall is better when he is on the floor, and for a rookie, that is special.

Brent: Speaking of the phantom zone, what did Jaden Hardy do to get a near-permanent seat next to Powell and Markieff?

Gracie: Jaden Hardy has the leash that Tim should have.

Brent: Let’s bring it home with this. What is on the horizon for the Mavericks over the next 5-10 games and what are you hoping/expecting to see from the team relative to the on-court cohesion and position in the standings?

Gracie: The Mavericks have several upcoming games against teams below .500 such as the Jazz in the Rockets, along with the historically awful Pistons. On the other hand, they also have a matchup against the Thunder and the Nuggets. The Mavericks have taken care of business against below .500 teams, so I’m not worried about those. I think that the more competitive games will be where we see what the Mavericks are. I am looking forward to seeing how they respond against teams that may be their matchup in the playoffs. In terms of cohesion, I would like to see the Mavericks collectively stop giving up so many shots from beyond the arc. I would like to see them in the sixth seed however, that may be unattainable now, so as long as they make the 7-8 play in game, I am satisfied.

David: I think Dallas will stabilize. They have all year and they’re too good not to. I don’t know how the standings will play out because that’s entirely up to other teams. If I had to guess though, I’d guess Dallas finishes 6th.

Brent: One last thing, give me one piece of media - TV, Film, Music, etc that you have enjoyed recently and you wanna pass on as a recommendation to our readers.

Gracie: My longtime favorite band twenty-one pilots released a song recently called Overcompensate. The song gives vibes from two older albums, so it’s fun. Perfect single for their new upcoming album Clancy.

David: I will recommend the Percy Jackson series on Disney+ because I read the books as a kid and the series is very true to those books, and I have a lot of nostalgia.

Brent: The new Avatar series on Netflix made MMB’s oldest staffer feel like a youngster watching Nickelodeon again.

Awesome chat you two, thanks for hanging out with us Gracie...and Go Mavs!