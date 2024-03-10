3 things to watch as the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Chicago Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 PM central time. The Mavericks have won two straight, following a costly stretch of losing five out of six games.

The Mavericks are in a dog fight for seeding as they attempt to avoid the play-in. They are currently one game behind the Phoenix Suns who are in sixth place, though the Mavericks hold the tiebreaker.

Chicago is currently ninth in the East as they also vie for play-in positioning. Here are the things to watch.

Luka Doncic’s historic run

Doncic has long been the straw that stirs the drink for the Mavericks. Recently, he has also been the whole drink. Doncic is on a historic run with six consecutive 30 plus point triple doubles and five consecutive 35 plus point triple doubles. Both are NBA records.

The Bulls have one of the absolute best defenders in the world in Alex Caruso who will surely be deployed in an attempt to end those streaks. Doncic is also on a historic run of technicals as he grows ever closer to his 16th and a mandatory suspension. He must not allow Caruso to get under his skin and cause a technical.

The Mavericks center position

The Mavericks have won all four games that Daniel Gafford has started despite lineup data suggesting the Mavericks are better with him on the bench. He has made his last 19 shots from the field, being perfect in three consecutive games. However, Dereck Lively is a much more versatile defender and a lynchpin of the Mavericks future. The Mavericks center position remains a fascinating position to watch going forward.

Tim Hardaway Jr busting out of his struggles

Hardaway played well against the Detroit Pistons, hopefully ending his prolonged slump. Hardaway is the Mavericks’ highest volume shooter outside of Doncic and they need him to make shots. He was 4-of-8 from three against Detroit. Hopefully he can carry that shooting over to this game, as the streaky shooter is capable of going on extended hot streaks.

How to watch

This game is on WFAA at 7pm local time.