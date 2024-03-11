Mavs Odds: How to bet the Mavericks at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls (31-33, 16-15 home) host the Dallas Mavericks (36-28, 17-13 away) on Monday night in a game Dallas needs to win. Why, you ask? If the season ended today, the Mavs' hopes of making the playoffs would come down to a road game in Sacramento with a fallback plan of hosting either LeBron James or Steph Curry. While all things are possible on planet Luka, the play-in is perilous and the sixth seed is nothing short of a safe haven. The Bulls are a beatable opponent. Can the Mavs continue taking care of games they should win? Let’s scan the lines and props for value.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls | March 11th, 2024, 7:00 PM CST

Venue: United Center | Chicago, IL

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -4 (-110)

O/U 232.5

Mavs ML: -175

Odds up to date as of 1:15 PM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Coby White over 27.5 Points + Assists (-110)

Tim Hardaway Jr over 10.5 Points + Assists (-125)

Coby White has been a bright spot in Chicago this season and just the sort of quick point-of-attack guard the Mavs have trouble staying in front of this season. He is also an above-average facilitator. Take White over 27.5 P+A.

As much as Maverick fans want to walk away from Hardaway, Jason Kidd has shown he is unwilling to do so. The win over Detroit was an efficient game for THJ and we know how streaky he can be. Leaning into what may be the continuation of a spurt of good shooting leads us to this prop. Take the over 10.5 P+A.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic triple double (+170)

30-point triple-doubles should be noteworthy but for Luka Doncic it is just another day at the office. Can Luka build on his NBA record and make it seven in a row? Should we be more confident in that than a Mavs win? Yes, and yes - it is clear Doncic has the thrusters on right now doing everything he can to help Dallas to make the playoffs. Take the +170 prop and enjoy the show.