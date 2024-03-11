Stats Rundown: 5 numbers to know from a dominant Dallas Mavericks’ 127-92 win at the Chicago Bulls

This kind of thing rarely happens for the Dallas Mavericks (37-28), but they went into Chicago’s United Center on Monday and ran the Bulls (31-34) off their home court, 127-92, in a game that was done and dusted after the first quarter.

The Mavs came out with their hair on fire to get their third win in a row in response to that bad stretch of five losses in six games. Luka Dončić led the Mavs with his seventh-straight triple-double — 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Here are five stats that contributed to the big win in the Windy City:

28 points: The Mavericks’ lead after one quarter

Sluggish starts have plagued the Mavericks since the All-Star Break. They trailed at the end of the first quarter in six of their last nine games going into the game at Chicago and trailed at the half in eight of nine, by an average of almost seven points.

The Mavs got off to a scorching hot start against the Bulls, though, sprinting out to a 44-16 lead, their largest lead at the end of the first quarter all season. Dallas shot 18-of-28 (64.3%) in the frame, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range — compared to just 7-of-23 (30.4%) and 1-of-8. Dončić scored or assisted on 30 of those points and finished the first with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

It was the 20th 40-point quarter of the season for the Mavericks, which leads the NBA, and the game was out of reach for the Bulls. Chicago looked exhausted on defense at times, as the game against the Mavs was the Bulls’ fifth in eight days coming off a four-game West Coast road swing.

The 35-point margin of victory in Chicago is tied for the third-largest margin of the year for Dallas.

22/7/3/2: Lively’s rim-running stat line

The Luka-to-Lively connection was automatic in the first half, as Lively led all scorers at halftime with 16 points. His 22 points at the end of the night is a new season and career-high mark for the rookie big man. He had scored 20 three different times this season coming into Monday’s game.

Lively scored on eight dunks in the game, as the sea seemed to part for him in the lane over and over again. It never hurts to be on the receiving end of post-entry passes from Dončić and Kyrie Irving when the opposing defense has no choice but to focus on them.

Lively has been running the floor exceptionally well these last few games, and the full court leak-out pass is becoming a real weapon for the Mavs as well when they look to get out and run on turnovers and missed baskets.

“Everyone’s going to be focused on Luka and Kai,” Lively said in a postgame interview. “That’s when the bigs can find some open spots and do some damage.”

28: Gafford’s consecutive made field goal streak

Will Daniel Gafford ever miss a field goal attempt again? Is Wilt Chamberlain spinning in his grave as Gafford approaches his NBA record of 35 straight makes? Everything is on the table after Gafford completed his fourth-straight game of perfect shooting from the field to the tune of 20 points, seven boards and two blocked shots.

Gafford went 9-of-9 on the night to extend his made-basket streak to 28 in a row. Chamberlain’s all-time record will be on the line Wednesday if Gafford can simply replicate what he’s done in the last four games, one more time.

Gafford and Lively went a combined 20-of-21 from the field as the Bulls’ top-ranked paint defense in the league apparently decided to take a night off. The Mavericks outscored the Bulls in the paint 56-46 in the win.

92: Season-low points allowed for Dallas

The 92 points the Mavs allowed the Bulls is a new season-low. After allowing just 16 points in the first, Dallas gave up just 22 in the third as well. The Dallas defense held Chicago to 39.3% shooting from the field on the night and just 7-of-34 shooting (20.6%) from 3-point territory.

To earn a win based on dominance in the paint and on defense is not typically how the Mavs do things, but it was good to see.

6: Luka Dončić 3-pointers

Dončić hit 6-of-15 on his 3-point attempts as he got a little trigger-happy in the fourth quarter, when the outcome of the game was no longer in question. Those six 3-balls move Dončić (1,1,43) to second in Mavericks’ franchise history in made 3-pointers in just his sixth season, ahead of Jason Terry (1,140).