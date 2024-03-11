Mavericks vs Bulls Recap: 3 things after Dallas blitzed Chicago, win 127-92

The outcome of the game was rarely in question. Luka Doncic and company came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and opening up a 20-plus point lead that rarely waned as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-92 Monday night in Chicago.

Dallas kicked things off with a 44-point first quarter. Combine that with a 16-point effort from Chicago in the same frame, and you can fairly accurately gauge how competitive the matchup was the rest of the night. Still, there was some good basketball to see!

Doncic, try as he might, had to settle for ONLY a triple-double as he fell three points short of the 30-point variety he’s become known for lately. He finished with a line of 27/14/12. He wasn’t the only Maverick with a superlative performance, though.

We’re on Wilt Watch

Dallas’ rookie center Dereck Lively II set a new career-best for points while coming off the bench tonight with 22. He missed just one of his 12-shot attempts (which he grabbed his own rebound and put it back in for two.) But he was somehow bested in efficiency by fellow center Daniel Gafford who was a perfect 9-for-9.

This is Gafford’s fourth game in a row where he hasn’t missed a single field goal. His perfect nine tonight brings him up to 28 shots made in a row. That’s the most dating back to the 1996-97 season when play-by-play tracking was introduced, and it’s getting eyebrow-raisingly close to the 35 consecutive shots made by none other than Wilt Chamberlain back in the late 60s.

Throughout the game, Doncic was instrumental in getting the big men good, high-quality looks down low. Lively and Gafford both displayed great hands and good finishing around the rim — not all of these were undefended dunks — but Doncic is elevating the play of the center position.

For example, the Luka-to-Lively connection has been getting stronger by the game. Tonight, seven of Luka’s 14 assists went to Lively.

Finally feasting

This season, the Bulls have allowed the fewest points in the paint of any team in the league. They give up an average of just 44.9 per game. Tonight, Dallas matched that with about 3:30 left in the third quarter.

The never-ending barrage of Gafford and Lively was huge. They contributed 42 of Dallas’ 60 points in the paint.

It was perhaps Dallas’ most dominant win in years in a game where they were fairly mediocre from beyond the arc, typically the spot they do most of their damage. They shot under 32% from three tonight, which is usually a recipe for disaster. However, their ability to generate good looks down low meant they didn’t have to sweat their outside shots not falling tonight.

Game within the game

With the Dallas lead above the 30-point mark heading into the fourth quarter, there seemed to be little need for Doncic to make another appearance. However, with just 24 points and a 30-point triple-double streak on the line, it should’ve maybe been a forgone conclusion as to whether he’d make an appearance to end the blowout.

Like it or not, Doncic was pretty shamelessly hunting for 30 points to keep his streak alive —something Chicago was seemingly solely focused on preventing by that point, doubling Doncic well beyond the three-point line to prevent him from getting any kind of open look.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that Doncic should’ve taken the very rare opportunity to keep his minutes down (an injury sustained looking for six more points, knock on wood, would’ve been catastrophic), but that’s who Doncic is: a showman. Following up his Player of the Month award with a Player of the Week is something he was likely aware of, and the talk around his streak is the most prolonged positive streak of national exposure he’s gotten this season. (A little ironic after his 73-point performance earlier is what triggered the league’s cadre of talking heads’ latest round of “players don’t play defense anymore!” narrative).

To be in conversations like MVP, things like these streaks add to a player’s “MVP Moments” and Luka knows how to play the game within the game, shameless as it may come across.