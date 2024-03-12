Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Week

Dallas Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. It’s the third time he’s won the award this season, and the 12th time he’s been honored with it in his career.

From March 4-10, Doncic averaged 37.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists, as well as 1.3 steals. The Mavericks went 2-1 during that stretch, starting with a loss to the Indiana Pacers, but then getting back on track with wins against the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons.

Against the Pistons, Doncic became the player with the most consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in league history with six in a row. He passed Russell Westbrook in the record book, who had five. Doncic also made history with five consecutive 35-point triple-doubles.

Doncic has been on a tear this season, and the only reason he’s not in the dead heat of the MVP conversation is the Mavericks’ lackluster record. That debate will go on until Dallas is a top three seed and a true contender. In the meantime, Doncic is more likely concerned with getting the Mavericks out of the play-in tournament and into a secure playoff spot.

Dallas started out this week with a win over the Chicago Bulls, but tougher opponents, like the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, lie ahead. Doncic will need to keep putting up big numbers to keep the Mavericks competitive.