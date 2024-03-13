Warriors vs Mavericks Preview: Three things to watch as the Dubs and Mavs face off

The Golden State Warriors (34-30, 17-13 away) square off with the Dallas Mavericks (37-28, 19-15 home) on Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Luka Doncic keepings getting better

The Mavs have won three in a row after losing 5 of 6 - and that was after a seven game winning streak. You may be asking, will the real Dallas Mavericks please stand up? One thing that is not up for debate is the level Luka Doncic is playing at this season. We are seeing prime Luka blossom before our eyes and it a marvelous thing. Our friend Nick Angstadt from Locked On Mavericks details the metrics ahead of the Warriors game. Doncic is showing signs of taking care of lesser opponents with more intentional focus rather than the boredom that has seemingly crept up in previous seasons when lesser teams are on the schedule (Charlotte last year anyone?) - and that focus will be tested again because of a notable name on the Warriors injury report.

Warriors Lite, Sans Curry

A quick perusal of the injury report and you will see the name of Steph Curry listed as out. That’s huge but it does not mean this game is already won. NBA teams have a tendency to rally in the first game or two when their star is sidelined. The Warriors are currently in the 10th position and undoubtedly are looking to move up at the Mavericks’ expense.

Can Dallas contain the old guard in Green and Thompson? Will younger faces Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis step up and cause Dallas headaches?

The Landlord

Daniel Gafford began his time in Dallas starting his first game, was regulated to a bench role when Lively returned, and now finds himself a starter again. This may remain a permanent change to the lineup if his efficiency continues. Gafford set an NBA record for making 28 field goal attempts a row. The streak is live and merits getting hyped every time a shot or dunk attempt goes up. In his last 4 games, 7-7 FG 5-5 FG 9-9 FG 7-7 FG - amazing stuff. Is 40 or 50 too much to ask for, Big Gaff?

The streak may or may not survive the next game but the strong play very well might - which is hugely important for the rest of the regular season and beyond.

Where to watch

You can catch the Warriors and Mavs on WFAA at 730 CST