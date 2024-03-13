Mavericks vs Warriors Preview: Dallas hosts Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks (37-28) host the Golden State Warriors (34-30) in a Wednesday night match up between Western Conference Play-In teams. The game starts at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast on WFAA in the Dallas area. This is another big one for Dallas. With Oklahoma City looming on Thursday, it would be smart of Dallas to take care of the Steph Curry-less Warriors early so the key players can get rest. Let’s get to the main items:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: The Mavericks putting in a work against one of their Western Conference Play-in opponents

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

HOW: WFAA

The Mavericks aren’t without anyone unless you consider O-Max a guy who’s out (he’s playing with the Texas Legends). The Warriors are without Steph Curry AND Draymond Green. The Mavericks are short on excuses if they play poorly tonight.

I don’t have a ton of other comments. This game thread is up late as my son and I were shooting baskets. Trying to teach an eight-year-old the Mikan Drill is not easy.

We’ll be back after the game with a regular slew of content, though we’re all mentally on Spring Break at Mavs Moneyball dot com. Thanks so much for hanging out, we appreciate your patronage. Go Mavs.