Mavericks vs Warriors Recap: 3 thoughts after Dallas extends win streak to four with 109-99 win against Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks (38-28) reverted to early-season form on Wednesday, playing down to the level of the short-handed Golden State Warriors (34-31) in a 109-99 win at the American Airlines Center that was downright ugly at times. But, hey, with these Mavericks, a win is a win, and while the offense was harder to come by than expected, Dallas played some pretty good defense for four quarters in the win.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Luka Dončić added 21 points and nine assists on an off night shooting the ball, and four more Mavericks scored in double figures. Jonathan Kuminga led all scorers with 27 points in the loss. The win matches the Mavs’ win total from a year ago, with 18 games left to play, and Dallas has now held its last two opponents under 100 points.

The Steph Curry-less Warriors backcourt came into the first quarter on a mission: to annoy, harass and frustrate Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as they tried to initiate the pick-and-roll. Golden State’s on-ball pressure threw off the Mavericks’ offensive rhythm as the first quarter progressed.

Golden State took its first lead of the game, 24-23, on Moses Moody’s driving dunk through the teeth of the Mavs’ defense as part of a quick 7-0 run before Tim Hardaway Jr. scored on a tough baseline drive on the Mavs’ final possession of the first to tie the game, 27-27.

Dallas’ cold 3-point shooting early in the game kept the Mavs from pulling away from Golden State. The Mavericks made just one of their eight 3-point attempts in the first and then bricked six more in the second for an atrocious 1-of-14 start from deep. Even with the awful shooting start, the Mavs cobbled together a 17-2 run to get the lead back in the first few minutes of the second quarter. P.J. Washington finished with an emphatic alley-oop jam to put the Mavs up by double digits for the first time, up 40-29 midway through the second.

But once again, Golden State hit a hot spurt to eat up most of the Mavericks’ lead before the break. Kuminga pulled up for a mid-range jumper with just under five minutes left to bring the Warriors back to within 40-36, then drove through the lane for an easy bucket to claw back to within two, down 42-40, three minutes later as part of a Warriors 11-2 run.

Dallas took a 48-42 lead into the break at halftime after allowing the Warriors just 15 points in the second quarter. Dallas then maintained a sizeable enough lead throughout the second half, never allowing the Warriors much chance to make things close down the stretch.

Grind it out

With the Mavs shooting just 1-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half and the Warriors without perennial All-Star Steph Curry and defensive anchor Draymond Green, this game was at times as ugly to watch as any NBA game all year. The Warriors for their part shot just 16-of-43 (37.3%) from the field in the first half against a fundamentally sound Dallas defense whose real strength all night was right at the rim.

Don’t get me wrong, the Mavs had their moments on offense, too, but not in the way fans have come to expect. They scored 34 points in the paint in the first half, when neither team reached even the 50-point mark, amid the continuing league-wide decline in offensive production following the All-Star Break. The Mavs ended the night with a big 68 points in the paint.

The Mavs’ couldn’t put any more lipstick on the pig in the third quarter, either. Dante Exum finally hit Dallas’ second 3-pointer of the game with 6:49 left in the third to put the Mavericks up 57-53, and Dončić connected on his second 3-ball of the game two minutes later to make it 65-58. The Mavs were up 76-70 going into the fourth.

Dallas at least kept both hands on the steering wheel in the fourth to keep the Warriors at arm’s length. Washington finished off a short jumper in secondary transition with 10 minutes to play to extend the Mavs’ lead to 82-72 and force Warriors coach Steve Kerr to use a timeout. Irving hit back-to-back buckets out of that timeout to push the lead to 86-72, the Mavs’ largest of the night to that point.

Dallas held off Golden State despite shooting 6-of-22 from the 3-point arc, which I suppose you could call a positive development — sure. The Warriors managed just 9-of-28 from 3-point territory, so the Mavs’ futility from deep wasn’t a huge issue as the game wore on.

One final less-than-stellar development from Wednesday’s game — Dončić exited the game midway through the fourth with hamstring tightness, according to the Mavericks broadcast team, which would seem to put his status for Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City into question.

“We’ll have a better answer tomorrow,” Jason Kidd said in his postgame presser.

Go, Gafford, Go

While the two teams hurled rocks at each other, the most compelling part of the game was watching Daniel Gafford’s continued pursuit of Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time NBA record (35) of consecutive field goals made. Gafford came into the game with 28 straight makes from the field across the last four games.

He made his first four looks against Golden State by sticking to the tried-and-true formula of rim-running and lane-camping that carried him to that point. His fifth came on another lob from Dončić in the fourth quarter to put Gafford within two field goals of Chamberlain’s 57-year-old record.

Daniel Gafford has made 33 shots in a row, 1 away from Wilt Chamberlains all-time record.



Here’s all 33.

pic.twitter.com/Hkso6y28DZ — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 14, 2024

Mavs fans everywhere were on the edge of their seats, but we’ll have to wait until Thursday’s game at the Thunder to see if the Dallas big man can make history in a loud way. He finished the night 5-of-5 from the field for 10 points and six rebounds.

Block party

The Mavs played defense like they meant it against the Warriors. Dallas piled up 6 blocked shots in the game’s first 18 minutes, including two demonstrative rejections from Gafford to set the tone in the second quarter. His third came with 6:41 to play before the half on a strong drive from Jonathan Kuminga that was met with even sterner stuff from The Landlord.

The springy Gafford got his fourth blocked shot on another Kuminga drive about three minutes later. The Mavericks’ eight blocked shots in the first half was their most in any half this year.

Gafford recorded two more blocked shots in the third, matching his season-high with six. Then he sent Moody’s floater the other way with five minutes left to play to give him a new season-high with seven. Washington added three of his own blocks, and Dereck Lively II skied for two as well.

Dallas’ 13 blocked shots against the Warriors is a new season-high mark. The Mavs recorded 12 blocked shots on Feb. 12 in a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards and on Dec. 2 in a 126-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.