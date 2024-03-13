Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 109-99 victory over the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors 109-99 Wednesday night in Dallas. This marks the second consecutive game the Mavericks have held an opponent under 100 points. This also marks the second consecutive game the Mavericks have won despite shooting very poorly from three-point range.

The Mavericks have long been a team that lives and dies by the three point shot, but now they are finding other forms of sustenance when the long range shots aren’t falling. The primary source is Daniel Gafford who has simply refused to miss.

The game remained close throughout because the Mavericks were unable to hit shots, but this was a workman like, thorough victory with the only cause for concern being a late Luka Doncic hamstring injury.

Here are the stats to know.

33: Consecutive shots made by Daniel Gafford

In the movie Ever After, the king of France threatens to deny his son the crown and simply live forever. Gafford has apparently made a similar decision to deny his opponents rebounds by simply making every shot. He has now made every shot he has taken in five consecutive games.

It may seem unremarkable because all of his attempts are layups but he is two shots away from tying Wilt Chamberlain for the all time record for consecutive made baskets. Gafford has had inconsistent playing time due to less than favorable match-ups in the last two weeks, but he is doing a fantastic job of taking advantage of the space created for him by his superstar guards.

Do not dismiss this dominance. The Mavericks have had other athletic big men fail to take advantage of great opportunities during Doncic’s tenure.

28: Points the Mavericks outscored the Warriors by with PJ Washington on the court

Washington has struggled to make shots with the Mavericks. Tonight was no exception as he made only 1-of-6 threes. However, his defensive presence and feel for the game have been revelations. Washington chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, three blocks and an assist as he did a little of everything.

The Mavericks paid a high price for Washington and Gafford, but they have clearly gotten bigger and more athletic which was the goal.

7: Blocks for Gafford

Gafford double dips with his second entry on the most impressive statistical contributions to this game. Gafford is one of the best shot blockers in the league and he showed it tonight. He prevented the Warriors from employing a similar approach to the Mavericks of attempting to make up for poor shooting by attacking the rim.

There are limited things to take away from a win against the Warriors without Stephen Curry, but the Mavericks did what they were supposed to do and won a game that they should have. The fact that they were able to do so despite shooting so poorly is very impressive.

