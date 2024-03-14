What if the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of Luka Dončić’s versatility and used him as a wing more, like in Madrid?

When you have the Swiss Army Knife of basketball on your team, why only use the knife and bottle opener, when you know the scissors, can opener, screwdriver, corkscrew, and probably a couple more you haven’t even discovered yet, are available?

At Real Madrid, Luka Dončić was often used as a forward. On the Slovenian national team, he regularly played the three both next to Goran Dragic, but also last summer without him. What if the Mavericks took advantage of his versatility, and forced defenses to adjust by using him more as the three in spurts?

Luka Dončić is one of the best point guards in the world. One of the things that makes him so dominant is his mastery of the game on all levels as well his sheer size at 6’7 (201 cm).

His time in Madrid and on Slovenia’s national team has proven that it is by no means a stretch to conclude that Luka can play the one through five positions pretty seamlessly right off the bat against most opponents. Dallas is already trying to lower his usage by having other players take the ball up the court, but what if they embraced Luka Dončić, shooting (or even power) forward, even more, using him more as a secondary initiator?

If the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of his versatility to an even greater extent, and used him as a straight up wing during short periods of time, a number of advantages would surface.

Not just would Dončić avoid taking the ball up the floor, but it would play to a lot of his other strengths - and more importantly: add a tool to the Dallas toolbox and force defenses to scramble and adjust back and forth.

This tool, if it’s used properly, would not only be matchup dependent, but part of the in-game toolbox of adjustments available.

Among the strengths, this strategy would allow Dončić to post up even more, which he does efficiently and on an elite level, when he takes advantage of mismatches. (Mismatches would and could be easily hunted through screens and working the perimeter alternately).

It would also generate even more catch-and-shoot situations and spot up shooting, which he excels in this season particularly. At the moment, he’s making 43.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes.

Just as importantly, it would lower Dončić’s usage and save him some energy on offense for short periods of time. Opponents have recently been opting to stay away from doubling Luka, which have led to some stagnancy and trouble scoring at times. When you bring in a new look, it can create new opportunities, catching defenses on their heels and help create a flow. Especially, if you’re able to switch back and forth within the game.

You may even call it disruption. When you are stuck, trying something new for a short period of time and switching it back (and maybe even forth) again, can help change the momentum. But it does take in-game adjustments and flexibility, and not all teams are capable of that. Luka Dončić, however, is certainly capable, playing in Madrid and dominating in a European league, where tactics, strategy and execution are key.

Let’s be honest, this kind of stuff happens all the time in professional basketball. The offense brings out a new system or tries to sneak something in to confuse the defense (like the famous gravitational slingshot used by the Warriors and other teams). But during the long NBA season, teams don’t have a lot of time to practice between games and they also don’t have a lot of time to scout. That, however, changes in the postseason, when strategy and tactics become a focus in seven-game series, and new moves and counters are made in-game and from game to game like a chess match.

In Madrid, Luka played the wing position regularly, being listed as either a power forward or a shooting forward his last two years there.

At points, he took over the point guard position, playmaking and iso-ing when needed, but because of his height advantage, using him as a wing was an important strategy for Real. They needed him for size under the basket, both for rebounding and defending - as well as posting up mismatches.

Like here against Baskonia in 2018 in a video by Greg’s Court’s Gregor Sevšek, where we see Dončić working on the wing, cutting back door and using his size in the paint from the wing, as well as getting catch and shoot threes.

(Side note: watch how Dončić’s free throws are much more automatic and not wobbly and inconsistent or short, which they often have been the last few years. Part of that is the fact that his body composition has changed, which changes your shot, but it is a fascinating contrast).

The next video is from Dončić’s first year after he made his debut on the first team (2016-17). Here, you can really see how he was often playing off-ball initially, even receiving an alleyoop. His defense also stands out.

In Madrid however, they had multiple capable ball-handlers in Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, Campazzo or Jaycee Carroll.

Next to Goran Dragic on the national team, Dončić also played the three regularly. When Dragic retired, and Slovenia was lacking size, he played the three on occasion for the same reasons as in Madrid. Also as a secondary initiator on the wing, leaving Klemen Prepelic or another guard to take the ball up and initiate. Again, it allowed Dončić to use his size posting up and rebounding and lowered his usage.

I want to be clear that playing one of the best point guards in the world as a wing permanently would be crazy. But the argument to play him in short spurts at the three to play to some of his other strengths and force defenses to adjust, is not.

For a team that rarely adjusts in-game and which clearly is lacking offensive options at times, this could be a golden opportunity. If Luka Dončić could use his size more, save a little energy and confuse defenses (not just standing in the corner, but creating from the wing and posting up), Dallas would have another tool available in their somewhat limited toolbox.

It would be less straining on Luka, it would play to his strengths, his size and his skills under the basket, but he would still be able to use his passing and vision from the wing.

However, there are a couple of negatives. Not anything that cannot be remedied, but it’s worth noting: there are only two other players on the team who could cover for him on the point guard position, playmaking and creating on the level needed: Dante Exum and Kyrie Irving. And one of them seems to prefer to play off-ball (Kyrie).

This would not work for longer periods, but in short spurts? Absolutely.

To confuse defenses, forcing adjustments and put less strain on Luka? No doubt about it.

The fact that Luka Dončić is able to play the one through five position in the best basketball league in the world is not talked about enough. And maybe it’s about time Dallas actually utilizes all the weapons in the arsenal rather than just a couple.

After all, when you have a Swiss Army Knife on your team, you might as well try out all the tools available. As Swiss Army Knife™ likes to say (and I’m quoting from their website here):

“Blending expert craftsmanship with intelligent functionality, our Swiss made knives provide smart solutions in every situation. Whether you’re up against the extraordinary or navigating everyday life, the Swiss Army Knife™ ensures you’re always prepared.”

