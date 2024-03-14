Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the OKC Thunder

As the Dallas Mavericks(38-28), currently on a 4 game win streak, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder(45-20), it’ll be interesting to see how the Mavericks fare on the 2nd night of a back to back. Luka Doncic left last night’s game with what was described as “hamstring soreness”. He’s currently listed as a Game Time Decision and his ability to play will obviously have a huge effect on this game in both real life and from a betting perspective. Let’s dive in and see if there is money to be made on any non-Luka related issues bets.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder|March 14th, 2024, 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Paycom Center | OKC, OK

Outcome Odds

• Spread: Mavericks +10.5(-112)

• O/U: 235.5

• Moneyline: Mavericks +400

I would stay away from betting on the game itself. I’d be lying if I said the +400 wasn’t tasty. I’ll probably put a unit on the money line and hope a likely undermanned team can pull off a miracle win. For that to happen, Kyrie would probably have to go off.

Player Props

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30.5 Points(-130)

• Chet Holmgren Over 1.5 Threes(-115)

• Shai Gilgeous Alexander Over 6.5 Assists(+114)

For one, the Mavericks stink at containing dribble penetration. There isn’t a single player on the Mavericks roster that is capable of stopping Shai from getting to his spots. He could easily put up a 40 burger against us. Secondly, the Thunder are one of the best-coached teams in the league. If the Mavericks choose to play drop with their big men, expect a ton of pick and pops with Chet. If the Mavericks try to go to a small ball lineup with Maxi at the five, Chet will simply roll hard to the rim for as many alley-oop attempts as his frame can handle. Either way, I think Chet hits no less than 2 3 pointers and Shai racks up assists as well as points.

Play of the Day

• Chet Holmgren Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Ast

Chet is a matchup nightmare and can hurt the Maverick’s defensive scheme in a number of ways. He and Shai should have huge nights tonight regardless if Luka plays or not.