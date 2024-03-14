Mavericks Injury Update: Luka Doncic out against Thunder with hamstring injury

Luka Doncic will miss Thursday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City due to a hamstring injury, NBA insider Marc Stein reported today.

Doncic injured the hamstring midway through the fourth quarter in a win against the Warriors on Wednesday night. After throwing a lob to Daniel Gafford for a pretty alley-oop slam, you can see Doncic is visibly bothered after landing, and immediately turns toward the bench. Doncic would check out of the game at that timeout and head to the locker room, where he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left hamstring soreness.

When the injury was initially revealed before the Warriors game finished, many speculated whether the Mavericks were just removing Doncic for precautionary reasons, as the Mavericks had the back-to-back with the Thunder upcoming and the Mavericks had the game almost sealed up at the time of the injury — Dallas led 92-74 with just under seven minutes remaining, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr started pulling his starters shortly after.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks it appears the Doncic injury is at legit. Stein reported that Doncic did not travel with the team to Oklahoma City, which means this won’t even be a gametime decision. For Mavericks fans to look on the bright side, this is the second night of a back-to-back, which Doncic has rarely rested for this season and Doncic is third in the NBA in minutes played per game at 37.4. With Dallas coming back from OKC for a Sunday afternoon matchup with Denver, it’s possible the Mavericks don’t want to risk anything, and have Doncic rested for a pivotal matchup with the defending champions. If Dallas were embarking on a longer road trip today, it’d be more concerning for Doncic to not make the trip.

We’ll have more details about the severity of the injury during coach Jason Kidd’s pregame availability before tonight’s game against the Thunder.