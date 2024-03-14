Mavericks at Thunder Preview: Dallas heads to Oklahoma City

The Dallas Mavericks (38-28) are on the road Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-20). The game starts at the terrible time of 9:00 pm but that’s because it’s the second half of the doubleheader on TNT. Dallas will be without star guard Luka Doncic, who hurt his hamstring in some way against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Still, though, this is bound to be an exciting game after the Mavericks trounced the Thunder right after the trade deadline. Let’s get to the key points:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors WHAT : A four-game win streak is on the line against the OKC Thunder

: A four-game win streak is on the line against the OKC Thunder WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma WHEN: 9:00pm CST

9:00pm CST HOW: TNT

Luka is the only player of note from either team out this game, which bodes well for Dallas. I do wish the Mavericks would bring Olivier Maxence-Prosper out to play a little. By all accounts, he’s doing great in the NBA G-League.

This is another measuring stick game for Dallas. They’ve not beaten many great teams this year and a win tonight, sans Luka, on night two of a back-to-back would be awesome. My expectations aren’t incredibly high, though, the Thunder have won a ton of games for a reason.

We didn’t have a ton on the site today, when there’s a back-to-back I tend to let game day stuff sit from the night before. But Mette turned in this good column about Doncic perhaps playing more wing. Read it. Of course there’s also the longer game preview which you should read. There’s also the Odds post!

Thanks for hanging out, we’ll be back after the game. I have the recap tonight, first time in a while, let’s see if I can still write too much. There’s also the stats post. And the podcasts. Let’s see how this goes! Go Mavs.