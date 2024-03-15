Stats Rundown: 3 numbers to know as the Thunder beat the Luka-less Mavericks 126-119

All streaks come to an end. That’s why they’re streaks and not simply the way things are.

The Dallas Mavericks (38-29) saw two streaks come to abrupt ends on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-20) at the Paycom Center — Daniel Gafford’s streak of 33 made field goals, and more importantly, the team’s four-game win streak — in a 126-119 loss.

The Thunder couldn’t get rid of this pesky, Luka Dončić-less version of the Mavericks, though, in much the same way as Dallas couldn’t get rid of the pesky, Steph Curry-less Warriors the night before. Dončić tweaked a hamstring in the fourth quarter against Golden State and sat out against Oklahoma City on the second night of the back-to-back set.

Kyrie Irving stepped right up in Dončić’s absence and kept the Mavs within shouting distance of the Thunder, who are tied for first in the Western Conference standings, all night. Irving led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting, 12 assists and two steals in the loss. Tim Hardaway Jr. might be starting to turn a corner after his prolonged stretch of less-than-inspiring basketball as well. Hardaway went 5-of-9 from 3-point range on his way to 23 points and nine rebounds.

But without the firepower of one of the best players on the planet, the Mavs just didn’t have enough in the tank to topple the young run-and-gun Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 31 points on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds in the win. Forward Jalen Williams added 27 in the win. Here are three stats that loomed large over the Mavs’ latest loss:

32 seconds: How long Daniel Gafford’s field goal streak lasted

Welp. It was fun while it lasted, wasn’t it? Daniel Gafford came into Thursday’s game with a streak of 33 made field goal attempts intact over the last five games, but he missed his first attempt on the Mavs’ first offensive possession against the Thunder.

Dante Exum missed a driving attempt in traffic, and Gafford gobbled up the offensive rebound before going up for what would have been a tough bucket inside against Chet Holmgren. Holmgren did just enough to disrupt Gafford on his way up, and Gafford’s pursuit of Wilt Chamberlain’s streak of 35 in a row, set way back in February of 1967, was over when the attempt glanced off the glass and rim.

Gafford made his next four attempts and finished the night with 19 points and 15 rebounds against the Thunder on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. You can’t do anything but salute that kind of efficiency.

Gafford had to come out of the game briefly in the third quarter after he tweaked his right ankle while chasing down a long rebound attempt on a missed Josh Giddey 3-pointer. He walked it off, came right back in the game and skied for another big dunk with 7:45 left in the third to keep the Mavs connected, down 77-70, but it was a scary moment, for sure.

12-of-29: Dallas’ 3-point shooting

A cold shooting spell over the previous four-game win streak forced the Mavs to figure out other ways to win games, which was one part hard to watch and another part refreshing to see. Dallas shot just 29 percent from 3-point territory across the four-game win streak but shot it much better in OKC.

The Mavericks went 12-of-29 (41.4%) from distance in the loss, including 5-of-9 from Hardaway, 4-of-6 from Irving and 2-of-2 from Derrick Jones Jr. But P.J. Washington shot just 1-of-7 from beyond the arc and Dante Exum, who started at point guard in Dončić’s place, went just 2-of-8 from the field overall in the loss.

If the Mavs were going to win this one, it had to be an all-hands-on-deck scenario, and a couple of Dallas’ deckhands just didn’t bring enough juice to get it done.

19: Dallas turnovers

In the end, the Mavericks didn’t play a clean enough game to pull the upset, either. The Thunder won the turnover battle 19-13 and scored 34 points off Dallas’ 19 turnovers.

Oklahoma City came into the game scoring a league-best 20 points off opponent turnovers per game. Exum and Irving, the team’s primary ball handlers, turned the ball over four times apiece in the loss.