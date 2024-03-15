NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks must navigate injuries in the home stretch

Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw the Dallas Mavericks limping out of the arena. A game that, well let’s just say was physical, saw several Mavericks banged up heading to the bench, including a self-inflicted injury that sent Josh Green to the locker room early. All this after Luka Doncic had to miss the game due to hamstring soreness the previous night.

Injuries aren’t new in this season. The Mavericks have battled them plenty. But it will be important that they manage these carefully — both as they fight their way out of the play-in games and into a secured playoff spot, and then to stay healthy as they hit the postseason. After a rough stretch of games post all-star break the Mavericks were finally finding a new rhythm against weaker opponents. Now it’s about sustaining it in the home stretch.

Rank: 10 (Tier 3: Playoff Teams)

Last week: 9

Who’s their clutch guy? Luka Dončić | 59 points, 18-of-39 (46.2 percent) FG Who has struggled? Tim Hardaway Jr. | 25 points, 6-of-22 (27.3 percent) FG The 1-2 combo of Dončić and Kyrie Irving is pretty difficult to contend with in late-game situations. Both have been incendiary this season and put opponents on their heels. Dončić has just been a much higher-volume playmaker in addition to the scoring, so he gets the nod there. Surprisingly, Hardaway has been awful at late-game shots. Opponents still fear his shot making, but they’d much rather it go to him than the two stars. Key Stats Record: 37-28 Offensive Rating: 118.1 (6th) Defensive Rating: 116.9 (21st tied) Net Rating: 1.2

Rank: 10

Last week: 9

The two-game winning streak coincides with a change to the Mavs’ starting lineup, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford replacing Josh Green and Dereck Lively II, respectively. But the new lineup played less than 20 minutes total over the two games and was outscored by the Heat on Thursday when three reserves (including Lively) were on the floor with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving down the stretch. Dante Exum hit a huge 3-pointer and Maxi Kleber kept an offensive rebound alive, leading to an Irving 3-pointer for a five-point lead. Kleber has started only seven of his 27 games this season, but he’s one of two players (Doncic is the other) that have been on the floor in clutch time in each of the last six Mavs games that have been within five points in the last five minutes. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by 14.4 points per 100 possessions in 233 total minutes with Kleber on the floor alongside Doncic and Irving. Doncic has had 30-point triple-doubles in six straight games (an NBA record), averaging 36.3, 11.0 and 11.5 over that stretch. Last season, he became the second player in NBA history (joining Michael Jordan in 1988-89) to average at least 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. This season, he’s in position to become the first to average at least 32, nine and nine. The Mavs’ stretch of nine straight games against the Eastern Conference will come to an end in Chicago on Monday. They’ll then play 10 straight within the West, currently just 10-14 in games played between the top 10 in the West and set to face the Warriors, Thunder and Nuggets this week.

Rank: 10

Last week: 11

The Dallas Mavericks ended the week with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Luka Dončić missed that game with a sore hamstring, and the team had won four straight prior to then. If Dončić can get back in relatively short order, it feels like the Mavericks are finally starting to find a little rhythm with a roster that saw plenty of turnover at the trade deadline. Since the moves that landed Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington were made, Dallas is 10-6 and Dončić has averaged an eye-popping 33.9 points, 11.1 assists, 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 threes while shooting 39.0 percent from deep.

Rank: 11

Last week: 13