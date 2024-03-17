Mavericks vs Nuggets Preview: Dallas hosts Denver for Sunday afternoon game

The Dallas Mavericks (38-29) host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets (47-20) on Sunday afternoon. The game starts at 2:30 pm CST and will be broadcast nationally on ABC affiliates. If Dallas hopes to climb in the standings at all, today’s game is a great chance. The Suns are likely losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the earlier Sunday game and the Kings finally lost a game (to the Knicks on Saturday night). However, the Nuggets have won five straight road games and are rounding into championship form at the right time. Let’s get to the important things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets WHAT : Trying to snap the five-game Denver road winning streak

: Trying to snap the five-game Denver road winning streak WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 2:30pm CST

2:30pm CST HOW: ABC

The injury report is straightforward for Dallas. Josh Green is missing time with his ankle issue. Dante Exum is listed as questionable. Marc Stein says Luka Doncic is expected to play, despite his questionable tag. That last bit is good news if Dallas has any expectation of surprising the Nuggets. Denver isn’t missing any key players.

As stated earlier, this would be a valuable win for the Mavericks, but seeing how they’ve played Denver earlier this season (0-2 so far), it’s hard to see a viable path for a win past the Nuggets playing badly. They’re a large, skilled team that has a lot of experience together. The Dallas defense doesn’t seem to find itself until after getting punched in the mouth in the first quarter; playing against Denver that might be giving up too much.

We’ll have the usual stuff post-game, but the odd start time might mean a bit of a delay in things getting posted. I’ll be hosting a podcast after the game, so come find us on YouTube if you want to hang out. We appreciate you hanging out at Mavs Moneyball. Go Mavs.