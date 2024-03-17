Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-105 on one of the most fantastical game winners in recent memory. Kyrie Irving made a running, left-handed baby sky hook, over a solid contest from Nikola Jokic to win the game.

This game showed very clearly the Mavericks’ flaws and why those flaws may not matter in a short series. The Mavericks dominated the Nuggets in the paint and on the boards. Luka Doncic and Irving made critical shots at important times. The Mavericks used their new-found length and athleticism to make the Nuggets struggle just enough.

Here are the stats to know:

2: Kyrie Irving has now hit two official game winners

This shot will never compare with his shot over Stephen Curry in the finals, given the stakes. But, it is one of the most impressive makes in a career full of incredible shot-making. Irving is the hero of this game, and he deserves absolutely all of the flowers. He finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block as he contributed in every way throughout the game.

37: Points scored by Luka Doncic

This wasn’t Doncic’s best game. The Nuggets have size, length and athleticism to throw at him in droves and they bothered him. Doncic has become the basketball version of Novocain though. Just give him time, he always works. He also chipped in nine rebounds. He only had three assists but that was because the Mavericks couldn’t make shots.

20: Points the Mavericks outscored the Nuggets by with Derrick Jones Jr on the court

Derrick Jones Jr was fantastic defensively and on the boards all night. He missed all three of his three-point attempts, but he grabbed eight boards and contested shots all night. He was not credited with a block or a steal, but do not let that deter you from understanding the defensive impact he had. Jones was one of the best Mavericks tonight.

22: The Mavericks rebounding advantage

The Mavericks grabbed 59 rebounds to the Nuggets 37. This is literally how the Mavericks won the game. They crushed the Nuggets inside despite Jokic grabbing 11 rebounds. PJ Washington was the only Maverick in double digits, as he matched Jokic with 11 rebounds. This was really just a story of the Mavericks pursuing the ball with relentless aggression and being rewarded with rebounds and ultimately a win for their efforts.

Overall, this was a very fun game, with the best possible outcome.

