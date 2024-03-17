Podcast: Kyrie Irving game winner propels Dallas Mavericks past Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an incredible, come-from-behind win to defeat the Denver Nuggets, 107-105. Kyrie Irving hit the game-winning bucket with no time remaining off an in-bounds play where he saw a crazy, left-handed skyhook go down.

Following the game, Matthew Phillips and I went live to react to the shot, the win, and analyze what we thought worked and didn’t in this game. We spent the first ten minutes of the show breaking down the final shot and what led up to it. It’s got to be the wildest Dallas game winner since Luka Doncic’s make over the Clippers in double-overtime back in 2020 during the Bubble.

After that, we spent a lot of time talking about why Dallas was in a position to win this game (as well as lose it, if we’re honest). Dallas played a lot of bully ball, outworking the Nuggets on the glass and for loose balls. The offense came and went for Dallas, with all non-Kyrie and Luka players going 0-13 from distance.

This may go down as a season-defining win. Dallas hasn’t had many definitive games against top talent in either conference, so seeing that they CAN get a win like this should go a long way towards assuaging fears within the fanbase. This was a really fun show and if you watch the video, it goes straight into the live, fan participation show. That show will come out on audio feeds Monday afternoon.

