Quote board: “In Kyrie we trust”

The Dallas Mavericks won a thrilling game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, winning 107-105 on an incredible Kyrie Irving lefty sky-hook. Following the game, head coach Jason Kidd as well as players Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Dereck Lively II spoke to the press. Here’s what they had to say:

Jason Kidd

(On whether or not he’s witnessed a more difficult game-winning shot...)

“Probably not but I’ve seen a lot. But when you say opposite hand, understanding his left hand, Kai (Kyrie Irving) is one of the best finishers in the league and probably is going to go down as one of the best finishers ever. His float game with the right, left — it’s just natural and he delivered. I thought Luka [Dončić] put us in a position by tying it and then Kai, being able to read the situation and get the ball. I thought Maxi [Kleber] — I don’t know if he gets credit for two assists but — to be able to get the ball in was big. I thought the team stayed together. Denver is the reigning champ; they’ve seen everything, they came back. But we got stops when we had to, and we executed late game.”

(On the conversation before the final play and for whom it was drawn up...)

“It was actually for, Maxi [Kleber] has two reads on both (of the final two) plays there, Luka [Dončić] and Kai (Kyrie Irving). Luka was open first on the first one. To be able to catch and shoot, to be able to execute — we practiced this and to be able to run the same play and have Kai come off the baseline. We talked about it and ran it in Oklahoma City. Just to be able to execute and trust one another was big this afternoon.”

(On the team’s defensive performance...)

“They executed the game plan. Just going into this afternoon, understanding Denver dominates the paint — and I think they only got 38 [points in the paint] this afternoon with Joker (Nikola Jokic) and those guys. Joker’s ability to get the ball in the paint and be able to pass to [Aaron] Gordon. I thought Maxi [Kleber], I thought P.J. [Washington], I thought being able to put a four on Joker and let our five roam and protect the rim was big tonight with [Daniel] Gafford and D-Live (Dereck Lively II). Those two did a really good job of executing the game plan and then being able to rebound out of that. When you give a free run to Gordon or these other guys on the perimeter, it can put you in a bad situation rebounding. But I thought, again, we did a good job of rebounding the ball. D-Jones (Derrick Jones Jr.), P.J., those guys being able to come back and help out.”

(On offensive rebounding and second-chance points...)

“They’re small and I think there was a carryover from Oklahoma City — they’re small, too. I thought Gaff (Daniel Gafford) and those guys, P.J. [Washington], D-Jones (Derrick Jones Jr.), to be able to give us second and third opportunities. I thought Gaff and D-Live kept the balls alive and came up with second or third opportunities against a very talented team like Denver, it gives you a chance.”

Kyrie Irving

(On his buzzer beating left-handed floater to win the game tonight…)

“It felt good. It’s a play that we work on during shootaround pretty often, so it felt good to execute. I had trust in my teammates out there and, in the end, being lucky enough to hit a left-hand floater. I looked at it after the game and I was pretty far out. Shots that I work on and just being ambidextrous and just trusting the skills that I work on.”

(On the decision to shoot the game-winner…)

“A majority of it is instinctual and comes from preparation for hours that no one sees. I saw [Nikola] Jokic taking away my pull-up going left. I had hit one or two tonight, so I knew he was gonna come up, but I didn’t know he was gonna commit like that. He was forcing me inside the 3-point line, so as soon as I felt him kind of behind me, I was like ‘Oh, I have my left hand it’s wide-open, why don’t I go to it’. I think that’s what happened [and] how I saw it. [It’s] just instincts.”

(On this Mavericks team’s identity over the past several games…)

“I feel like we match up with everybody well, especially on the defensive end. We have the ability to switch one through five and we also have a foundational defense we’ve been going through pretty much the whole season. I felt like we just consistently worked on our communication and the trust that we have in the intangible skill sets to be able to stop teams. Then, we also have the skill sets offensively to dominate teams and really get out in transition, and not so much playing half-court and the iso game. If we get a few fast break points, if we score 15 fastbreak points, it’s gonna be a hard night for any team. We are gonna keep playing to our strengths and when it gets tough and we face a little adversity throughout the game, we’re able to slow the game down and throw it to the post or go to our comp plays.”

(On the synergy when playing with Mavericks guard Luka Dončić consistently…)

“It feels good to be able to play those amount of consistent games and get a feel for one another. [It] really shows what we’ve been working on in practice too. You guys don’t get a chance to see all our practices, it’s me and Luka playing against our second five. We got a great chemistry and when we got guys making shots alongside of us, it makes it a lot easier.”

Luka Doncic

(On Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving’s game winning shot…)

“Unbelievable, man. I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that is. With the off-hand, like even to have a chance, I don’t think people realize how tough that is. I don’t think I have seen anything that special.”

(On practicing shots like Kyrie’s game-winner…)

“In practice he does that all the time. But in the game, that’s different. Anybody can try anything in practice, but in a game that’s different.”

(On how this game felt compared to previous games against the Nuggets…)

“It was just great energy from the start. The entire game we just had great energy for 48 minutes.”

(On what a win like this does for the team…)

“I think it’s a really big win. You know going against the Nuggets, they were champions last year. They have an amazing team, they have the MVP, it’s tough to play against them. So, it’s really good for us.”

Dereck Lively II

(On Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving’s game winning shot…)

“I have seen a lot of great shots in practice and games, but that one takes the cake. In Kyrie [Irving] we trust. As soon as we give him the ball, we know he’s going to find a great shot or make a great opportunity for someone else. Whenever we see him get the ball, just sit back and watch it happen. No one was expecting him to make that layup, no one was expecting him to make that floater, but he made the shot.”

(On the team’s confidence coming from a game like this…)

“We just got to build off it. I feel like our defensive talk is definitely stepping up, and stepping in the right direction. So just to be able to build off it, got to be able to learn from our mistakes and get to the next one. We’re not going to be able to just sit here and be like, ‘Yeah we won a game.’ They’re a great team, but there are other great teams out there.”

(On what was improved about the team’s defense tonight…)

“There were definitely some times we just had to change up what we were doing, changing who was guarding who, moving around how we were guarding things, how we were playing things. Throughout the entire game it was just kind of figuring out what scheme would work at that time, and as soon as it stopped working, we wanted to change it again.”

(On the team’s improvement from the last time they played the Nuggets…)

“It comes down to us having chemistry and trusting one another. Being able to trust in switches, being able to trust on having the roll man, having the next man roll over and rotate. Just playing together, for not even that long of a time, but being able to build as much trust as we can.”

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.