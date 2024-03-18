Standings Watch: Mavericks have a chance to climb with favorable schedule

After a thrilling last-second win over the Nuggets, thanks to a left-handed push shot from Kyrie Irving, it’s time to assess where the Mavericks are in the standings and what lies ahead. As it stands, the Mavericks are in a 3-way tie with the Kings and Suns. Because of their winning percentage, the Kings currently sit in the 6th seed while the head-to-head tiebreaker has the Mavericks in 7th ahead of the Suns. The Warriors and Lakers are both 3 games behind the Mavericks in the 9th and 10th seeds. Unless tragedy strikes, only the Kings and Suns matter for the coming week. The Pelicans are just a game and a half ahead of the Mavericks, but they are red hot and it’s unlikely the Mavericks will be able to overcome them in the next seven days.

6th Seed Sacramento Kings

• Memphis Grizzlies

• @ Toronto Raptors

• @ Washington Wizards

• @ Orlando Magic

On one hand, the Kings will have a congested schedule in the coming week with 3 of their 4 games on the road. On the other, 3 of those games will come against some of the league’s bottom feeders. The best the Mavericks can hope for is 2-2 but it’s more likely that the Kings escape the week with a 3-1 record.

7th Seed Dallas Mavericks

• @ San Antonio Spurs

• Utah Jazz

• @ Utah Jazz

Knock on wood, the Mavericks can and should win the next 3 games. They’ll have to if they want to keep pace in a loaded race to avoid the play-in. The Mavericks have been known to lay the occasional dud against an inferior team. With a month left in the season, every game is as close to a must-win as it gets if they want to avoid finishing 7th or lower.

8th Seed Phoenix Suns

• Philadelphia 76ers

• Atlanta Hawks

• @ San Antonio Spurs

On paper, the Suns should win all three games but their propensity for giving up 4th quarter leads me to be cautious. I think a 2-1 week feels about right.