Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: 3 questions as Dallas takes on San Antonio

The Dallas Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs for the final time this season Tuesday night in San Antonio. Dallas is looking to go a perfect 4-0 against its divisional rival.

After beating the Spurs in a close game in the season opener, the last two matchups have been blowouts in the Mavericks favor. Dallas has taken care of business against below .500 teams, with a 21-5 record against losing teams this season. While the Spurs are still toiling at the bottom of the standings, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama keeps getting better by the week, and will present a challenge for the new-look Mavericks front court.

Here are three questions to consider for the in-state matchup.

Will the Mavericks starting 5 come out looking like the team that just beat the defending champs?

An NBA starting lineup can be something like a jigsaw puzzle, resembling a discordant scene not dissimilar to a Bosch painting until the true image begins to work itself out through either the inherent skill of the dissectologist at the helm of the puzzle, or (more frequently) via the process of dumb luck. However it may be, it appears as if coach Jason Kidd has finally put together the Botticelli we’ve all been impatiently awaiting (yes, Luka gets to be Venus).

The combination of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. has created a unique and effective blend of chemistry and rotational balance. And it makes sense, especially when one realizes that Luka and Kyrie can (almost) win games via their own offensive output alone, that the ideal frontcourt to round out the remaining three spots in the Mavs’ starting five would always need to be – primarily – defensive-minded, highly athletic journeymen. The reader should be reminded here that Gafford very nearly broke the record for consecutive field goals made. Yes, I know stats have kind of taken over the focal point of sports coverage, but that record ain’t no joke, especially for an organization that has lacked quality bigs for as long as I have been alive. As we all know, it’s a lot easier to win the ballgame when the ball is going in the bucket, but team identity is forged when you have a group that can set a tone on a nightly basis. Not all games are going to end with a W, but creating a reputation as touch matchup is increasingly vital as this pony attempts to make some noise out in the west.

Will the Mavs’ recent success at winning the rebounding game continue?

In case no one is looking, there’s a 7’4 Frenchman casually waiting for tipoff at the Frost Bank Center. Well, more likely he’s having his caricature drawn next to wherever he’s parked his yacht along the riverwalk. While Victor Wembanyama hasn’t yet reached his full potential, he’s still creating matchup nightmares for teams across the league, making his presence felt on the boards and blocking shots with the regularity of an elite missile-defense system. While beating a Nuggets team with a healthy Jokic at the helm is not a task for some slouch, then taking it to the Spurs in the paint and coming away with a W on the heels of that task is a challenge, indeed. Obviously, Wembanyama presents a different kind of matchup than Jokic does. His frame and physical movement are more similar to Dallas’ Dereck Lively II, who recently said in an interview that one of his own strong suits is stamina, rather than brawn (you’ll get there, Rook).

We’ll see if the Dallas frontcourt rotation can continue to be a big factor in a contest against another very talented big man. Don’t be surprised if a few close-range floaters get sent packing back up to north Texas.

Can Luka continue to put up historic numbers and lead the Mavs to close out the season strong?

I don’t think anyone needs a reminder of what Luka does on a nightly basis. But... he’s the NBA’s scoring leader (so far) this season, it has lately become something of a disappointment if he doesn’t reach a 30-point triple-double line, and he routinely does something that justifies the coinage of “Luka-magic”. And, yet… his name consistently trails that of a few others in the MVP race this year. This is something that continues to bring frustration and ire to many within the fan base. We should be clear about our priorities, though. I, for my part, think it’s pretty obvious that he’s playing at an MVP level this season, and should, thus, be recognized for it. However, that trophy is awarded not only on the merits of individual achievement, but also through the achievement of an objectively successful regular season team campaign that those individual merits have given momentum to. A lot of analysts have drawn attention lately to the fact that this Mavs team is prone to streakiness. Well, their skills are commensurate with their job titles. The Mavs have been streaky. This is the time of the season that grit is needed to build momentum. While luck can often decide the final score, greatness finds a way to position itself for a greater chance at success.

The Mavs have already started their final push towards the postseason. The lion’s share of their fate will be attributed to the success that Luka is able to will them to in the coming weeks. Fortunately, it seems as if his confidence in his teammates is becoming a strength for him, and it seems to be making him even better at what he does.

How to watch

Tipoff is Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on Bally’s Sports Southwest or NBA League Pass.