Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs

The race to avoid the play-in is tight and every game feels like a must win. The Spurs stink. You know this. I know this. Heck, even the Spurs know it. With that being said, the Mavericks cannot assume they can simply show up flat and pull out a win. Victor Wembanyama is a superstar in the making and the team cannot afford to look past the lowly Spurs. The team has to come out ready to play and extinguish the Spur’s hopes of winning the game early. After a key win against the Nuggets, let’s hope the Mavericks can avoid an emotional letdown.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs|March 19th, 2024, 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, TX

Outcome Odds

• Spread: Mavericks -9 (-108)

• O/U: 234.5

• Moneyline: Mavericks -360

If I’m being completely honest, Spurs +9 feels like the play. The Mavericks had padded their record against lower-level teams but some of those wins have been too close for comfort. If betting against the Mavericks isn’t your thing, I’d bet the under. The Spurs have cracked 110 just twice in their last 5 games and one of those games went to OT.

Player Props

• Daniel Gafford over 10.5 Points(-120)

• Victor Wembanyama Over 1.5 Threes(-195)

• Luka Doncic over 9.5 Rebounds (-115)

In their last matchup, Gafford got a double-double and I expect he’ll do the same tonight. His physicality is useful against Wemby and Luka should exploit’s Wembanyama’s desire to block shots against him by throwing lobs over his head to Gafford. Speaking of Wemby, he has the advantage against Gafford in space and I envision him knocking down a couple of step back 3s after putting Gafford on skates. On the boards, both Gafford and Lively will look to box out Wembanyama while Luka steps in collects the defensive rebounds.

Play of the Day

• Luka Doncic over 53.5 Pts+Rebs+Ast

I can feel a 30 point triple-double coming for Luka in my bones. I might put 3 units on this particular prop. If I am going to bankrupt myself and my immediate family, I am going down swinging. I believe in you Luka. And while they may not know it, so do my kids. Their ability to attend college is riding on this prop.