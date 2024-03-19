Stats Rundown: 4 numbers to know from the Mavericks’ ugly 113-107 win in San Antonio

The wins don’t have to be pretty down the stretch as the Dallas Mavericks (40-29) fight to improve their playoff position. They just have to be wins.

The Mavericks avoided a massive letdown Tuesday by scraping past the San Antonio Spurs (15-54) 113-107 at the Frost Bank Center. With the win, Dallas is mere percentage points out of sixth in the Western Conference playoff race. On an off-night from Luka Dončić, Dallas defended just well enough and made a couple of key plays on offense when things got dicey down the stretch.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 28 points and seven rebounds in the win, while Dončić shot a horrific 6-of-27 from the field and 2-of-11 from 3-point range but finished with a hard-fought triple-double. Point guard Tre Jones led the Spurs with 22 points and nine assists on 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point land.

It’s a good feeling to be able to exhale and toss this one in the garbage after a win that completes the four-game sweep of San Antonio for the season. Honestly, as frustrating as the win over the Spurs was to watch at times, it’s an encouraging sign that Dallas was able to pull off a win when Luka’s shot wasn’t falling.

10: Consecutive missed field goals for Luka Dončić

Dončić connected on his first two field goal attempts of the game, a step-back jumper and a step-back 3-pointer on consecutive possessions in the game’s first two minutes, before clanking his next 10 in a row across the first and second quarters. His stone-cold jumper was one of the reasons the Spurs were able to stay in the game throughout the first half.

But Dončić can affect the game in any number of ways. Somewhere around his fourth straight miss, he recognized that the jumper wasn’t falling at the moment and clicked over into distribution mode. he rattled off 11 assists in the first half, on his way to a game-high 16 dimes in the win. He finished with 18 points and 10 boards as well.

Dončić came into the game shooting just 28-68 (41.1%) from the field in his last three, which isn’t a terrible slump or anything — it’s just not the efficiency Mavs fans have become accustomed to from their resident supernova. He busted his drought from the field Tuesday with a banking mid-range fadeaway jumper with 1:45 left before halftime that put Dallas up 65-52.

The Mavs took a 65-56 lead into the break. At that point, the Mavs as a team were shooting 25-of-46 (54.3%) from the field, while Dončić was just 3-of-13. It’s the kind of weird juxtaposition that makes one wonder, what does anything even mean anymore?

1: First-half field goal for Victor Wembanyama

Dallas sent multiple looks in the direction of Victor Wembanyama, who came into the game averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, and it seemed to frustrate the 7’4” rookie.

Wemby managed just 1-of-6 shooting from the field in the first half on his way to a line of 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. He shot just 3-of-13 from the floor in the loss and looked hesitant to put shots up down the stretch when he was primarily being guarded by Maxi Kleber.

11-0: The Spurs’ fourth-quarter run

This was the quintessential letdown game, coming off the high of Sunday’s thrilling last-second win over the West-leading Denver Nuggets, but the Mavericks have zero excuses for allowing the outcome against the Spurs to still be in question down the stretch.

The Spurs went on an 11-0 run over four minutes early in the fourth to take a 95-93 lead on Malakai’s Branham’s 3-ball assisted by Tre Jones with 6:57 left to play. Tre Jones put the Spurs back in front, 101-100, on a driving reverse scoop shot with just 4:10 left to play, putting the Mavs’ NBA-leading clutch record in serious jeopardy.

20-8: Dallas’ record in clutch games this season

But Dante Exum hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch, including one on the right wing that all but sealed the deal with 39 seconds to play, putting the Mavs up 109-103. Exum finished with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-4 on 3-point attempts, off the bench in the win.

The Mavs’ 20-8 record in clutch games this year is one game better than the Los Angeles Lakers, who came into Tuesday with a 19-9 record in clutch games.