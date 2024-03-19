Mavericks vs Spurs Recap: 2 thoughts after the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 113-107

The Dallas Mavericks eked out a key win against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, 113-107. It was a forgettable night for most Mavericks, including Luka Doncic who finished a ghastly 6-of-27 from the field. Even on an off night, Luka still managed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 16 assists in addition to his 18 points. The player of the game, however, was Dante Exum. Exum finished 4-of-4 from distance and the Mavericks needed all four of his threes to drop to avoid losing ground in a packed race for the sixth seed.

Kyrie Irving scored an efficient 28 points as he finished 13-of-21 from the field despite going 0-of-5 from three. Daniel Gafford played physical on both ends of the floor and contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. For the Spurs, Tre Jones had a team-high 22 points while Victor Wembanyama struggled from the field and managed a mere 12 points and 11 rebounds. Wembanyama looked gassed in the second half and had to sit during a critical stretch in the game due to fatigue.

Outside of a few exciting plays, the full-court alley-oop from Luka to Derrick Jones Jr. immediately comes to mind, the first half was a mess. Sure, the Mavericks entered halftime with a 65-56 lead, but that was more a consequence of this Spurs team being terrible than it was about the Mavericks doing anything particularly well. First, Luka looked fatigued and/or hurt. He was playing with heavy legs and missed 10 straight shots at one point due to flat-out laziness. When he played downhill and got into the teeth of the defense, good things happened. Anytime he got into the paint, the Spurs defense collapsed, and he was able to fine wide-open shooters and rim runners to the tune of 11 first-half assists. His play on the perimeter, however, was just poor. Whenever he got a defender on his hip, he settled for off-balance shots hoping the refs would bail him out. In instances where anyone else had the ball, he barely moved a muscle.

The theme of the first half, however, was poor play from the Mavericks on the defensive end. You could put together a lengthy compilation video of Tim Hardaway Jr.’s aloofness leading to easy baskets for the Spurs. Kyrie and Luka often got caught in no man’s land and a simple extra pass led to a wide-open corner three. Even Exum and Gafford, two of the Mavericks best defensive players, were downright bad in pick-and-roll coverage. On one particular pick-and-roll, both stayed with the ball handler well beyond the 3-point arc and the ensuing 4-on-3 play led to, wait for it, yet another wide-open corner 3. The Mavericks are fortunate that the Spurs front office should be tried in front of a military tribune for their crimes against basketball. Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham, and Dominick Barlow are flat-out terrible. Barlow, in particular, was a minus-14 despite only playing seven minutes. Against a team with NBA-level talent, the Mavericks would have been in trouble. Overall, the Mavericks played poorly in the first half. Thankfully, the Spurs played much worse.

The second half was more of the same. The third quarter could be summarized in one stat. With two minutes left in the quarter, the Mavericks had attempted just four 3-pointers. The Spurs on the other hand, had attempted 10 with six of them being wide-open looks from the corners. Derrick Lively appeared lost on defense and played like someone who isn’t sure what exactly the scheme requires from him. He was often caught in no man’s land. On one possession, he failed to crash on Wembanyama in the paint then made a half-hearted attempt to close out on Jeremy Sochan, who hit the wide-open 3. The Mavericks were saved by two timely shots from Hardaway, who followed up a made 3-pointer with a long two a few seconds later.

The fourth quarter was particularly dreadful for the Mavericks on the offensive end. With 7:30 left to play, the Mavericks had managed to score two points thanks to a pair of Kyrie free throws. They started the quarter 0-for-6 from three and had three of their four attempts in the paint blocked. The rest of the game was a bit of a roller coaster. Some ugly possessions and untimely turnovers kept either team from taking control of the game. With just over two minutes left in the game, Irving made a layup and mid range shot on consecutive possessions which gave the Mavericks a bit of breathing room. An Exum three with 36 seconds left helped seal the win for a Mavericks team that desperately needed to avoid a letdown loss. Now, two thoughts from the game.

PJ Washington: Defensive Ace

PJ Washington is the team’s best wing defender, and it isn’t particularly close. He drew the Wemby assignment for most of the night and did a good job of denying him optimal positions in the post. Off the ball, he kept Wemby out of the paint. On the ball, he stood his ground and did not allow himself to be put under the basket. Midway through the first, after Devin Vassell made a couple of midrange jumpers in quick succession, Kidd switched Washington onto him and Washington did a good job of contesting his next two shot attempts and forcing misses. He had active hands all night and poked the ball out of players hands on a couple of occasions. His work ethic on the defensive end stood out on a night where most of the Mavericks failed to cover themselves in glory on the defensive end.

Luka needs rest

As mentioned earlier, Luka looked heavy-legged for most of the game. He would probably benefit from a night off but with 13 games left in the season, it’s unlikely the Mavericks can afford to give him some desperately needed rest. At the very least, Kidd needs to be more intentional in managing his in-game minutes. On one leg, Luka still managed to lead the team with 40 minutes. I’ve never been a Jaden Hardy fan, but against a team like the Spurs, he should have played more than five minutes. Had Kidd managed to steal an extra minute or two in each half, it would have lessened the burden on a hobbled Luka.

The Spurs were never going to run away with this game. Jeremy Sochan and company made sure of that. Kidd had to do a better job because Luka can’t continue at this pace. Either his efficiency will drop or his body will reach a breaking point. A minor hamstring or other muscle-type injury could prove disastrous for the Mavericks season.