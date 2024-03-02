3 things to watch for when the Mavericks host the slumping Philadelphia 76ers

The Mavericks (34-26) are looking for a little get-right after a rough 1-3 eastern road swing and Friday’s 138-110 loss to the Boston Celtics when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (34-25) Sunday at the American Airlines Center.

Philadelphia comes into the matchup on the heels of Friday’s close win over the Charlotte Hornets, 121-114. Guard Tyrese Maxey and forward Tobias Harris combined to score 64 points in the win, but it was just the 76ers’ fifth in their last 16 games. Joel Embiid was playing MVP-caliber basketball and leading the league in scoring before he went down with a knee injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid told NBC Philadelphia on Thursday that he plans to return this season, with the 76ers currently occupying sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, but there is no timetable for that possible return at this point.

The matchup with Philly is the first of a three-game homestand that will give Dallas another look at the Indiana Pacers and their first against the Miami Heat. The Mavs are 12-8 against Eastern Conference foes this year.

Here are three things to watch out for when Philly’s Phinest come to town.

Minimizing Maxey

Stopping Philadelphia sans Embiid is all about slowing down the lengthy, rangy trio of Maxey, Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. Maxey in particular has scored more than 30 points in four of the 76ers’ last six games and led the team in scoring in all six of them. He went off for 51 on 17-of-27 shooting in a 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 and has assumed the role of number one scoring option for Philadelphia in Embiid’s absence.

His selection to the All-Star game this year was the first of Maxey’s career. He’s having a breakout season that has only been amplified in Embiid’s lengthy injury absence. Maxey is setting career-highs in points and assists per game this year at 25.9 and 6.4, respectively.

He’s just 6'2, so it’ll be interesting to see who the Mavs’ primary defenders are against Maxey. You’d have to think P.J. Washington would draw a matchup with 6-foot-8 Harris.

Getting off the blocks

The Mavs dispensed with the Embiid-less 76ers with a big fourth quarter after a slow start in the two teams’ first matchup of the season on Feb. 5. Six Mavericks scored in double figures and Kyrie Irving led the way with 23 points and eight assists on an off night from Luka Dončić in that 118-102 win.

Mavericks fans would love the team to get off to a better start than they did against Philadelphia in their first matchup. Josh Green scored 20 on 6-of-9 shooting and was the only Maverick who showed up ready to go in that one, and the Mavs turned an early 11-point deficit into a 16-point win, eventually. They had to battle back for their three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of a very winnable game.

The new-look, post-trade-deadline version of the Mavericks should look to dominate this matchup from tipoff.

Bouncing back from 3-point land

The Mavs shot just 9-of-34 on 3-point attempts in Friday’s 138-110 loss to Boston. It was just the seventh time this season the Mavs have made fewer than 10 3-pointers in a game, and Dallas is now 1-6 on the year in those games.

When your offense is centered around outside shot-making to the degree the Mavs’ is, you’re going to have games like those, but bouncing back becomes even more urgent after going 1-3 in the team’s last four games to follow up what was a season-best seven-game win streak.

The part of the schedule that gives the Mavericks a little bit of an advantage over the teams they’re fighting with (Sacramento, Phoenix) for playoff positioning starts now.

